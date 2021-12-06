ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Group demands mosque fire be investigated as hate crime

By Jackie Kent
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZQa4_0dFBsKOA00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A civil rights group wants a suspected arson at an Albuquerque mosque to be investigated as a hate crime . Surveillance footage shows a woman setting multiple fires at the Islamic Center of New Mexico, the largest and oldest Islamic center in the state.

“This was not just a normal crime. This was crime on the religious institute,” Tahir Gauba stated. “She came in with the agenda of burning down this place of worship.”

Surveillance video shows a woman in dark clothing setting multiple fires near the prayer hall and on the turf playground of the center off Yale and Cesar Chavez around 9 a.m. on Monday. The smoke and flames built quickly in just a few minutes.

Luckily, a man working nearby saw the dark smoke after the woman left and jumped in to help. “One of the guys from the mechanic shop, he pulled the trashcan out of the fire so that the fire does not pick up more steam,” Gauba explained.

This weekend, the country’s largest Muslim civil rights group is demanding the FBI and Albuquerque police investigate this case as a hate crime. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, said mosque members say the suspected arsonist might have tried lighting a fire at the center a couple weeks ago, but left when she saw kids watching nearby.

“I was very shaken up. I was heartbroken that somebody with very evil intentions would do this to such a peaceful and loving community,” Islamic Center Vice President Dr. Kader Abdelerahman said.

“Now the families, they are actually scared to bring the kids here,” Director of Education Reda Hussain Elkomy stated.

It’s not the first time the center has been a target. KRQE News 13 reported back in 2014 when someone threw a Molotov cocktail at a wall, scorching a section of the building.

“We don’t partake in violence and we don’t condone it, and we speak out against it,” the center told KRQE News 13 back in 2014.

Officials say while this latest incident has hurt their community, they’ll be boosting security and moving forward. “We feel this is our house and the Constitution gives us rights to express our religion,” Gauba said.

The center says it’s too soon to know the cost of damages. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the FBI or the Albuquerque Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Suspect shot by Bernalillo County deputy identified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot and killed by a deputy. BCSO was called to the Las Mananitas apartments at Coors and Montano on Tuesday because of a domestic violence situation. Police say as they were speaking with the victim, the suspect, 41-year-old Mario Armando Diaz, showed up. They […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man facing federal charge for westside bank robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal officers are prosecuting an Albuquerque man accused of trying to rob a bank and holding people inside hostage. This was the huge police scene at the Wells Fargo on Coors and Sequoia last week. Investigators say Angel Lara walked in and handed the teller a note reading “I’m robbing the bank, call […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Trial for double murder suspect begins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for a man accused of a double murder at an Albuquerque Circle K in 2019 is now underway. Investigators say James Chavez shot Jesus Lopez and James Ronquillo when they asked him to leave the Circle K on Univesity and Menaul. The men were there visiting Lopez’s brother, an assistant manager […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho Police investigating shooting death of infant

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department is investigating after a 2-year-old child was shot and killed on Wednesday, Dec. 8. RRPD reports that at 8:37 a.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting in the Rio Rancho neighborhood Enchanted Hills. Officers at the scene discovered a two-year-old child with a gunshot wound […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

APD arrest suspect in northeast Albuquerque homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD has made an arrest in a recent homicide. According to the criminal complaint. According to the criminal complaint, 42-year-old Stephen Parker is accused of shooting a man over drugs. It happened at an apartment complex near Central and Wyoming. Parker was arrested when he checked in with his parole officer for another […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Gallup police search for woman suspected of shooting, killing man

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Gallup Police are looking for a woman charged with murder. Investigators say they found Russell Shack dead at an apartment on Elva St. last week. Witnesses in the building reported hearing Shack arguing with Amber Yazzie. They told police during the confrontation, Yazzie pulled a gun and shot him. They say she is […]
GALLUP, NM
KRQE News 13

Truth or Consequences police search for gun store thief

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in truth or Consequences are asking for help in identifying the driver behind a theft at a gun store. Just after 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, a black Toyota Tundra pulled up to the Gunher’s Gun and Amo Store on North Date St. Police say thieves then stole the business’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
Person
Holly Holm
KRQE News 13

Hobbs dedicating more resources towards fighting holiday shoplifting

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Hobbs announced Thursday they will be cracking down on shoplifting during the holiday season. In a press release, officials say that personnel and resources will be dedicated in an effort to make sure shoplifting crimes are thoroughly investigated and prosecuted. “The common misconception regarding shoplifting crimes is that there […]
HOBBS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Shooting#Mosque#Arson#Fbi#Yale#Bernalillo County Sheriff#Nmdot#Muslim#Cair#Islamic Center#Education
KRQE News 13

Halfway house resident charged with stabbing roommate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a halfway house resident stabbed his roommate because he snored. Joseph Padilla was arrested on Tuesday on an aggravated battery charge. A criminal complaint states he stabbed the man several times in the back while he was in the shower. The victim told police he and Padilla argued over chores, and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of murdering Albuquerque mother to remain behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering the mother of two state police officers will stay behind bars until trial. Luis Talamantes Romero is charged with shooting and killing Jaqueline Vigil in her own driveway during an attempted robbery in November 2019. He fled to Mexico. Talamantes Romero recently pleaded guilty to federal charges of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Man pleads guilty to tampering with evidence in murder of 2 teens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man tied to the murder of two Albuquerque teens has pleaded guilty. Investigators say Anthony Aragon helped dispose of the bodies of 14-year-old Ahmen Lateef and 15-year-old Colin Romero. The two went missing in December 2018 in what police believe was a drug deal gone wrong. Their bodies were eventually found on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Jurors will visit apartment where Victoria Martens was killed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jurors will visit the apartment where 10-year-old Victoria Martens was murdered. Fabian Gonzales is charged with child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence for allegedly helping dispose of the girl’s body after she was killed in August 2016. His trial is scheduled for January. In court on Wednesday, Judge Cindy Leos […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy