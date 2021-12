The Oklahoma Sooners head coaching search has been narrowed down by at least one candidate. Matt Rhule isn’t next up in Norman. With Lincoln Riley taking over in Los Angeles at USC, the Sooners suddenly have to act fast and fill their head coaching void. Leading a college football program is far more than just coaching, as recruiting and managing top-tier assistant coaches takes up most of the time. Riley was excellent at that in his time at OU, and finally took his talents elsewhere after being mentioned in several high-caliber jobs over the years.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO