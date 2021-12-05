ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

There is still time to protect against flu

By Brandpoint (BPT)
MyTexasDaily
MyTexasDaily
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(BPT) - The holidays are here, and while that means more opportunities for spreading cheer, there is also more opportunity for spreading flu and other respiratory viruses as people resume travel and gather with family and friends. National Influenza Vaccination Week (Dec. 5-11) is an important reminder to check off one...

www.mytexasdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesunpapers.com

Protect yourself and others this holiday season with a free flu shot

The Gloucester County Department of Health is offering free flu clinics through the end of the year for all Gloucester County residents. “Receiving a flu shot is the best way to keep you and others safe from contracting the flu,” Director Robert M. Damminger said. “Getting together to celebrate the holidays is an important part of the holidays, you don’t want to get the flu to keep you from family and friends over the holiday!”
HEALTH
Baltimore Times

Didn’t Get Your Flu Shot Yet? Now is the Time

It’s getting cooler outside, meaning people across the country will be moving activities indoors – and this is when the flu normally takes hold. Now is the time to get a flu shot. Last year’s flu rates were historically low, largely credited to masking, social distancing, remote work and learning,...
HEALTH
Tulsa World

It’s Not Too Late to Vaccinate Against the Flu Before the Holidays

The holidays are here, and while that means more opportunities for spreading cheer, there is also more opportunity for spreading flu and other respiratory viruses as people resume travel and gather with family and friends. National Influenza Vaccination Week (Dec. 5-11) is an important reminder to check off one thing no one should go through the holiday season without: a flu shot.
TRAVEL
nyp.org

How to Protect Yourself From the Flu

As U.S. health officials continue to monitor the rise of COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant, they are also reminding the public to be vigilant about another contagious virus — the flu. From September 2020 through May 2021, the CDC reported an “unusually low” amount of flu activity, with only 1,675 cases reported in the U.S. over that time period. This year, however, there have already been several flu outbreaks on college campuses and the number of flu cases is increasing weekly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccines#Flu Vaccination#Cdc#Influenza Vaccination#Bpt#Influenza Division
WIBW

Flu activity is starting up: What to know to protect yourself

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Influenza let us largely off the hook last year, which has health officials on alert for what might lie ahead this season. “We have had a couple times where we’ve had a very light flu season, then after a light season, we have a very difficult flu season, so I think that’s making a lot of us leery right now,” said Dr. Korri Phillips, medical director for Cotton O’Neil Express Care in Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
MyTexasDaily

Managing Cold and Flu Season

(Family Features) As temperatures drop, the risk of illness – including cold and flu – rises. It can be easy to mistake the flu for a common cold since many of the symptoms are the same, but muscle aches, cough, fever, headaches and sore throat are some of the more common signs you may be suffering from the flu, which tends to come on quicker than a cold.
HEALTH
Evening Star

Flu still minimal, but slightly up again

INDIANAPOLIS — Flu activity is still rated “minimal,” the state’s lowest rating, this week, but once again rates of the illness being picked up at monitoring sites has ticked up. With December arriving today, a rise in flu activity may be on the horizon as the virus typically begins to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
MyTexasDaily

4 things to know about acute respiratory illness RSV

(BPT) - Washing your hands. Covering your cough and sneeze. Staying home when sick. These actions help limit the spread of common respiratory illness like colds, influenza and coronavirus. To help keep yourself and your communities well, there is another potentially life-threatening virus that should be on your radar. Respiratory syncytial virus — commonly referred to as RSV — is a growing concern, especially for infants, older adults and the immunocompromised.
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Major drug recall: This company recalled every medicine it makes, so check your home

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: How are these 150+ Amazon Black Friday deals back today? The FDA this week announced a sweeping recall involving all drugs compounded at and products from Edge Pharma, LLC. The recall is because the products from there have sterility issues that could cause several safety complications when used. Aside from the drug recall, the recall also includes containers, IV bags, syringes, drop containers, vials, bottles, and jars. The items subject to the drug recall The list of recalled drugs is extensive, to say the least. The full list is too long to publish in this article, but it can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

How to Reverse Diabetes, Say Experts

Over 34 million Americans live with a form of diabetes—a chronic condition that "affects how your body turns food into energy," the CDC states. "Diabetes is caused when the body fails to make or use insulin effectively because there's too much of it in our bloodstream, and not in our cells," says Dr. Shane Kannarr, leading Medical Reviewer for eyesight experts All About Vision, who adds that diabetes can cause severe health problems, including loss of eyesight.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyTexasDaily

MyTexasDaily

TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texas news. For Texans.

 https://www.mytexasdaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy