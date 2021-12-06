ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renault names new Austral as Kadjar replacement

Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew SUV forms part of a new range of compact SUVs. Renault has revealed the name of its new replacement for the Kadjar – Austral. The Kadjar has been a hugely successful car for Renault – and was only lightly facelifted recently – so this new model is designed to extend...

www.shropshirestar.com

