2 charged after woman shot in face in North Memphis

Beatrice Broyles and Asia Dowdy Broyles (L) and Dowdy (R) are charged with attempted first-degree murder and three counts of reckless endangerment. (SCSO)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women are behind bars after allegedly shooting another woman in the face while she was driving her car.

The incident happened Nov. 22 in the 3800 block of Jackson Avenue.

According to an affidavit, the victim was pulling out of the driveway in a white Nissan Altima, when a woman in the passenger seat of an orange Dodge Challenger began shooting at her.

The shooter, identified as Beatrice Broyles, 25, aimed a handgun out of the window and fired multiple rounds at the victim’s car, police said.

A bullet hit the victim in the face. Three other people were in her car at the time of the shooting, records show.

The driver in Broyles’ car was identified as Asia Dowdy, 23.

The victim told police she had an ongoing dispute with Broyles, and Dowdy had previously done her hair.

Both are charged with attempted first-degree murder and three counts of reckless endangerment, records show.

