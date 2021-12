Oregon has big shoes to fill as its coaching search kicks off with the Ducks looking to replace new Miami coach Mario Cristobal. The new head coach will have a talented roster at his disposal in Eugene, although Oregon did not quite break through under Cristobal and make the College Football Playoff. Baylor coach Dave Aranda has the Bears in the Sugar Bowl after a big turnaround in Year 2, and 247Sports' Cooper Petagna said Tuesday on the Cover 3 Podcast that Aranda would be a "home run hire" if the Ducks can get him. Petagna is the former director of recruiting at Oregon under Cristobal.

OREGON STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO