Edward Shames, last surviving Band of Brothers officer, dies aged 99

 6 days ago
Edward Shames, center, hugs Ed McClung, at the Library of Congress in Washington in 2003.

Edward Shames, the last surviving officer of Easy Company, which inspired the HBO miniseries and book Band of Brothers, has died. He was 99.

An obituary posted by the Holomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory said Shames, of Norfolk, Virginia, died peacefully at home on Friday.

Shames was involved in some of the most important battles of the second world war, as a member of Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division.

“He made his first combat jump into Normandy on D-Day as part of Operation Overlord. He volunteered for Operation Pegasus and then fought with Easy Company in Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne,” his obituary read.

Shames was the first member of the 101st to enter Dachau concentration camp, just days after its liberation.

“When Germany surrendered, Ed and his men of Easy Company entered Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest where Ed managed to acquire a few bottles of cognac, a label indicating they were ‘for the Fuhrer’s use only’. Later, he would use the cognac to toast his oldest son’s Bar Mitzvah,” the obituary said.

After the war, Shames worked for the National Security Agency as an expert on Middle East affairs. He served in the US Army Reserve Division and retired as a colonel.

Easy Company was the subject of Stephen Ambrose’s 1992 book, Band of Brothers, upon which the HBO series was based. The 2001 miniseries, created by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, followed Easy Company from training in Georgia in 1942 to war’s end in 1945. Shames was portrayed by a British actor, Joseph May.

Shames is survived by his sons Douglas and Steven, four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

