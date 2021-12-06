ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Bethel Woman Releases New Children’s Book Series

By Clay Conover
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EAST BETHEL -- The first print of a new children's series is available. Stacy Bauer of East Bethel is the author of the series Young Change Makers, a book...

Related
tulsakids.com

Librarians Choose Favorite Children’s Books of 2021

When it comes to books, your friendly children’s librarians have a hard time choosing favorites! (We can find something to love in just about every book, you see.) Nevertheless, here are some books that stood out to Tulsa City-County Library Youth Librarians Julia Cantrell, Joy Carr, Sarah Davis, Dana Henson, Steven Hulford, Haley Hurt, Maureen O’Keefe, Melody Palmer and Shelly Wimberley this year.
TULSA, OK
shawneemissionpost.com

JoCo counselor’s new children’s book teaches kids (and adults) that ‘it’s okay not to be okay’

Carron Montgomery had firsthand experience seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the mental health of children and families, so she wrote a book about it. “The Invisible Riptide” is a children’s book meant to help young readers and their families deal with what Montgomery calls the “silent emotional tsunami” of mental health challenges facing kids these days, an issue that was present before March 2020 but has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
Fox 59

Angela Answers: Westfield mom spreads holiday cheer with ‘Impish the Elf’ children’s book series

For many families, the holidays are a time to celebrate traditions. But for one Westfield family, their holiday custom has inspired a children’s book series!. Amanda Hauser is a teacher and mother of eight who has now written three Impish the Elf books. She says Impish came in to her family’s lives as a way to keep the magic of the holidays present.
WESTFIELD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Book#Iphone#East Bethel
Andover Townsman

Raleigh County resident publishes new children’s book

A new children’s book, “Timothy T. Thimbleweed: Forever Friends” by local author Pat Dotson and illustrated by Ozgur Oguz, has been published and released. The story is of a child, Audrey, who wakes up in an enchanted forest and meets a kind-hearted gnome, Timothy T. Thimbleweed, whose greatest wish is to find a friend.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
nurseryworld.co.uk

Children's books: Best of the bunch

Penny Tassoni and Mel Four (illustrator) Part of a series of Time to.... titles; these little picture books use simple words and colourful illustrations to help explain the reasons we do everyday things, while encouraging children to have a go themselves. There’s a lot packed into these little books, with...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Awesome Team is a new children's book series that helps kids cope with anxiety and stress

Anna Svetchnikov is a Licensed Family Therapist and Author who has a new children's book series titled "Awesome Team". She says the book series can help parents teach their little ones coping skills, while simultaneously provide them with therapeutic activities, which can help them to strengthen their behavioral and mental health and do so in a super fun and awesome way.
KIDS
wpde.com

Local DJ puts spin on children's bedtime stories in new books

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The pandemic has forced many people to consider career changes. Local radio personality, brand ambassador and award winning DJ Natty Heavy is no different. He made the decision to turn his passion for music and entertainment into a special project. His inspiration? His daughter. Natty...
CHARLESTON, SC
Marin Independent Journal

Children’s book author returns to Marin City

Niesha Roary, an author who grew up in Marin City, held a reading of her children’s book on Saturday at the Marin City Library. The book, titled “Very Victoria: Moving to Michigan,” is loosely based on her own experiences. She lives in Orion, Mich. Roary is focused on increasing racial...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
425magazine.com

Seattle Author to Read New Children's Book at Bellevue Square

Join author Cindy Wong for a special reading of her debut children’s book, Starhug, on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., at Bellevue Square’s Nordstrom. Set among the stars and the seas, an endearing story that takes readers both young and old on a tender journey of healing, compassion, and connection was inspired by the death of Wong’s mother.
SEATTLE, WA
TVShowsAce

Exclusive: Jeremiah Raber Of ‘Return To Amish’ Releases Children’s Book

Jeremiah Raber of Return to Amish on TLC made one of his dreams come true today. Raber has released his first children’s book on Amazon, with more to come in the future. This book is called A Day In The Life Of An Amish Kid: A Children’s Story. You can pick it up now in paperback to get in time for Christmas. TV Shows Ace got the chance to talk to Jeremiah Raber exclusively about this book.
TV SHOWS
Click2Houston.com

🔒Enter here to win Sharon McDougle’s new children’s book “Suit Up for Launch with Shay!”

Is your little one a fan of space? Enter here to win a new children’s book from Sharon McDougle!. McDougle worked with the space shuttle program for more than 20 years. Now, she’s bringing that to life in the children’s book “Suit Up for Launch with Shay!” Young readers can follow along with their curiosities as Shay readies for a launch!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YourErie

ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum hosts book release party for local author

Local author Kathy Iorio’s book release party kicked off on December 4th at the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum. The book Kusa’s Big Surprise was prompted by Iorio feeling like the world was in need of more positivity and kindness now more than ever. Iorio hoped to spread positive and empowering messages through the characters of her […]
ENTERTAINMENT
WABE

Atlanta Grammy-nominated bassist Divinity Roxx releases new children’s album and picture books

Divinity Roxx can do it all, from touring with Beyoncé to releasing her first family music album. The Atlanta-born bassist and musician just released her new children’s album, “Ready, Set, Go,” and two new children’s picture books with accompanying songs: “Happy and Healthy” and “Me + You.” Roxx joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to share about her life in music, creating for audiences of all ages.
ATLANTA, GA
who13.com

New Christmas children’s book celebrates being unique

A classic part of preparing for Christmas is watching, listening, and reading stories that go along with the holiday. Author Sherry Kubalsky shares a new children’s Christmas story that she wrote and her mission of giving. The book is called “The Square Wreath.” You can follow Sherry on Facebook.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
c21media.net

Dandelooo to bring children’s book series Gaston’s Emotions to TV

French production and distribution company Dandelooo is adapting children’s book series Gaston’s Emotions for TV. Written by author and illustrator Aurélie Chien Chow Chine, Gaston’s Emotions (Les Emotions de Gaston) tells the story of a young unicorn with a rainbow-coloured mane that changes colour as soon as a strong emotion overwhelms him.
TV SERIES
WausauPilot

Children’s book illustrations exhibition to open at Woodson

WAUSAU – Radiating joy, artist Christian Robinson’s playful children’s book illustrations, featured in an exhibition opening at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, candidly address social issues while encouraging kindness to all. “What Might You Do? The Art of Christian Robinson,” on view at the Woodson Art Museum Dec. 4...
WAUSAU, WI
