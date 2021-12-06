East Bethel Woman Releases New Children’s Book Series

Jeremiah Raber of Return to Amish on TLC made one of his dreams come true today. Raber has released his first children’s book on Amazon, with more to come in the future. This book is called A Day In The Life Of An Amish Kid: A Children’s Story. You can pick it up now in paperback to get in time for Christmas. TV Shows Ace got the chance to talk to Jeremiah Raber exclusively about this book.

