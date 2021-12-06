ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

French investigate violence that erupted at far-right rally

Cover picture for the articleLE PECQ, France (AP) — French prosecutors opened an investigation Monday into violence that erupted at the first official campaign rally of a far-right candidate who has shaken up France’s presidential race. The prosecutors’ office said police detained around 60 people after fists and chairs flew and anti-racism activists...

Metro International

Far-right French presidential hopeful promises ‘reconquest’ at rally

VILLEPINTE, France (Reuters) -French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour promised on Sunday a “reconquest” against decades of decline at his first political rally, as scuffles with anti-racism protesters broke out on its fringes. “If I win this election, it won’t be another rotation of power but a reconquest of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

French far-right TV pundit holds presidential campaign rally

Far-right former French TV pundit Eric Zemmour is holding his first campaign rally Sunday near Paris a few days after he formally declared his candidacy for April’s presidential election in a video relaying his anti-migrants, anti Islam views.The 63-year-old with multiple hate-speech convictions has unveiled his campaign’s slogan: “Impossible is not French,” a quote attributed to Napoleon.The rally, which was initially to take place in a Paris concert hall, has been moved to a bigger exhibition center in a northern suburb of the capital. The move was prompted by security reasons as a protest against Zemmour took place...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Éric Zemmour, Far Right French Presidential Candidate, Put in Headlock at Violent Rally

A French far-right presidential candidate was grabbed by a crowd member who briefly put him in a headlock at his first political rally on Sunday. Éric Zemmour, who has previous racial hatred convictions and is on trial for describing unaccompanied child migrants as “thieves,” “killers,” and “rapists” on TV, has electrified the country’s presidential race since he entered it on an anti-migrant platform. Polls suggest either he or established National Front politician Marine Le Pen could face Emmanuel Macron in a run-off vote in next spring’s elections. Zemmour delivered an hour-long speech in which he said he would call his new party “Reconquest,” saying: “The reconquest is now underway. The reconquest of our economy, the reconquest of our security, the reconquest of our identity, the reconquest of our sovereignty, the reconquest of our country.” The violent rally saw Zemmour’s supporters throw chairs at anti-racism protestors. Five people were injured, reports said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Anne Hidalgo
Person
Yannick Jadot
Person
Emmanuel Macron
France pushes vaccination campaign as virus cases increase

PARIS (AP) — Authorities in France want to accelerate vaccinations against the coronavirus before Christmas as infections surge and more people with COVID-19 seek medical attention. “People can celebrate Christmas normally, but we must respect the rules…and get vaccinated,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex told public radio outlet France...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Paris#Republicans#Protest Riot#French#Le Pecq#Ap#Marine Le Pen
The Independent

French conservative candidate vows to end Macron's centrism

In her first address as a presidential candidate for France's main conservative party, Valérie Pécresse vowed Saturday to break with President Emmanuel Macron s centrist policies and to defeat the extremism of the far-right candidates in the race. France is holding its presidential race on April 10, with a runoff if needed on April 24. Pécresse, head of the Paris region and a former conservative minister, is first woman chosen to run as The Republicans' presidential candidate.Since the announcement last week, Pécresse has been gaining in popularity and some polls even have her in a runoff with Macron in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Scholz, Polish prime minister discuss migration, energy, EU

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, stressed Sunday that Europe won’t tolerate attempts at undermining the territorial integrity of its nations and said that diplomatic tools like the Normandy Format should be used to de-escalate tensions after Russia massed troops near Ukraine’s border.
INDUSTRY
AFP

France to open classified Algerian War archives

France will open classified police files from the Algerian war 15 years ahead of schedule in order to "look the truth in the eyes", the government announced on Friday.    - 'Never fear the truth' - The trauma of the Algerian War has poisoned French politics for the past 60 years. 
POLITICS
AFP

New Caledonia rejects independence from France in boycotted vote

Islanders on the Pacific territory of New Caledonia voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to remain part of France in a third referendum that was boycotted by pro-independence groups, raising fears of new tensions. With all ballots counted, 96.49 percent were against independence, while only 3.51 percent were in favour, with turnout a mere 43.90 percent, results from the islands' high commission showed. "Tonight France is more beautiful because New Caledonia has decided to stay part of it," President Emmanuel Macron said in a recorded video message that made no direct mention of the boycott. Police reinforcements have been sent to the resource-rich territory known as "the pebble", which is of strategic importance to France and part of a wider tussle for influence in the Pacific between Western countries and China.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian view on French Gaullists: keeping the far right at bay

Last week, Emmanuel Macron became the first French president for more than 40 years to make an official visit to the town of Vichy in order to speak about its history. His purpose was to counter an insidious historical revisionism which is casting a shadow over France’s presidential election campaign. The far-right television pundit Éric Zemmour, who announced his candidacy a fortnight ago, has claimed that the Vichy regime gave protection to French Jews during the second world war, a falsehood that has been denounced and debunked by historians. The bleak truth of the round-ups and persecution that took place, said Mr Macron, must not be “manipulated” or “revised” for political motives.
POLITICS
The Independent

Catholic women urge Vatican to sign Europe rights convention

A consortium of Catholic women’s groups is calling on the Holy See to join the Council of Europe and to sign the European Convention on Human Rights, arguing that the Vatican should show consistency by expressing its firm commitment to protecting human rights.In a petition marking the Human Rights Day declared by the United Nations the groups said the Holy See is recognized internationally as a sovereign state and presents itself as a firm promotor of human rights and dignity. Yet they noted the Vatican hasn’t followed up by adhering to the European Convention, regarded as the gold...
RELIGION
The Independent

Pope seeks diplomatic end to Russian tensions over Ukraine

Pope Francis on Sunday offered prayers for Ukraine and urged dialogue and not weapons as Russia masses tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine.Francis didn't mention Russia by name in comments to the faithful during the traditional Sunday blessing in St. Peter’s Square, but the implications seemed clear as he called for international dialogue to defuse the crisis.The pontiff prayed for “dear Ukraine, for all its churches and religious communities and all of its people,” and expressed hope that “tensions would be resolved through serious international dialogue and not through arms.”The Vatican has been loathe...
RELIGION
Reuters

France to lift lid on secret archives detailing bloody Algeria war

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - France announced on Friday that it will soon open to the public the most highly classified parts of its national archives about the Algerian war of independence, shedding light on some of the darkest chapters in France's 20th century history. Between 1954 and 1962, France...
POLITICS
atlanticcitynews.net

Is France ready to embrace a new revolution

The upcoming French presidential election isn?t just another vote. According to one candidate, it's a potential opportunity to reverse course and stop being ?vassals of the US, NATO, and the EU.? Will the people take it, though?. For far too long, French voters have wanted their presidential candidates to bring...
POLITICS

