A rodent has eaten your car’s wiring. Now you find with a 30-second internet search that the cause is soy. Look harder for the real facts. When my neighbor first had me over to show me his vintage 1908 Buick Roadster we were in for a surprise. When he lifted the car cover off of it mice scurried away revealing a pile of stuffing from the car’s seats and a bunch of half-eaten wiring. Jim told me this is something he had struggled with since his family owned the car. No, it wasn’t soy-based wiring that attracted the mice to chomp on Jim’s 113-year-old car. Rather it was instinct and the need to keep a chewing habit satisfied.

