Lagrangeville, N.Y. — When it comes to Christmas lights, Clark Griswold has nothing on an Upstate New York family’s nearly 700,000 bulbs. The Gay family, of the Hudson Valley, proudly holds the Guinness World Record for the most lights on a residential property. The family earned the title in 2014 when they hung 601,736 lights around their home. And they beat their own record their year when they set up a dazzling 686,526 lights on their property.

LAGRANGEVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO