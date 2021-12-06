The sophisticated way to wear green nails this party season

Lipstick is back - and it's all we want for Christmas. Can't decide on your shades? The make-up artist Saffron Hughes has some advice. For a festive red, she says to consider your colourings. "Determining your skin's undertone will help you choose the best red lipstick for the holiday season," she says. "If you know your skin burns in the sun, the likelihood is that you have a cooler skin tone. Also, look at the veins on your wrists. If they are blue or purple, you have a cooler skin tone, whereas if they are green, you have a warmer skin tone. If you have dark skin, try holding a white sheet of paper to your face. In comparison to the white paper, if your face has red or purple undertones, you have cooler skin instead of gold or yellow undertones, which signals a warmer skin tone.

