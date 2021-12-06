ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Amazon and Tesco’s checkout-free stores are a niche idea that won’t save the high street

By Become an author
The Conversation UK
The Conversation UK
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PNJno_0dFBpWd100
Choose and no queues. Alamy Stock Photo/xiu bao

There have never been so many different ways to shop for groceries. The biggest chains offer customers a choice of vast superstores, smaller branches, and online options to buy from home.

Now some of the UK’s best known supermarkets are experimenting with checkout-free stores. Following Amazon’s lead (it launched in London in March 2021), Sainsbury’s (Pick & Go) and Tesco (GetGo) have recently opened branches which offer a streamlined shopping experience.

The stores are kitted out with machine learning, camera and shelf technology (with weight sensors and motion detectors) to track which items consumers pick up and take with them. There is no need for any scanning or interaction. You simply choose what you need and leave.

This sounds extremely convenient. And for the supermarkets it is a business model which will save on staff costs, and provide valuable information about shoppers and their habits (data which could potentially be made available as another source of revenue).

But is the checkout-free concept necessarily good for consumers and high streets?

It certainly provides what some consider to be two key principles of creating a good customer experience: perceived autonomy and ease.

These modern stores are designed to make people feel that the shopping experience requires less effort, without the need to go through the processes of queuing, placing (or scanning) items at the till machine and making a payment.

Research suggests that when people are able to spend less time and effort in a shop, they may consider this a sign of excellent customer service, making them more likely to return.

But there are elements of checkout-free shopping which are not so customer friendly. To begin with, it is a niche concept which will only appeal to shoppers who are technologically adept. It relies on consumers having access to a smartphone and a particular app, registering payment details, and sometimes using a QR code to enter and leave.

These expectations demand a level of digital competence which is by no means universal, and immediately excludes those, like my elderly mother-in-law, who are more technologically challenged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SgX2u_0dFBpWd100
As advertised by Amazon. Shutterstock/Michael Vi

They may also be less than ideal for vulnerable consumers, who have accesibility issues related to physical mobility, vision or hearing. If these customers are excluded from this experiment in autonomy, then it becomes an exclusive service. So these stores appear not to be be designed with all consumers in mind.

Check-out free for all

It is also worth asking whether the checkout-free store offers an “authentic” shopping experience. Or is it just a slightly different version of mobile shopping which happens to take place in a building?

Our research suggests that the convenience of checkout-free stores, like online shopping, will have some appeal. But customers are less likely to enjoy and value the experience because it provides little in the way of discovery (finding new products) or connecting with other people.

Others have suggested that to save struggling high streets, the shopping experience needs to be fun and socially engaging.

For this reason, checkout-free stores are unlikely to be a development which will draw people back to high streets. While convenience has its place, it does not inspire people to spend more time and money in neighbouring outlets in the same way that social shopping – spending time browsing with friends – does.

Instead, the check-out free supermarket will appeal to consumers who prioritise speed and efficiency, like visiting a drive-through take-away. It will be appreciated by those who simply want to top up on a few grocery items on their journey between home and office, when there’s no time to lose, and are comfortable with the requisite technology. But they will not be on everyone’s shopping list.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Revenge shoppers’ are just what retailers need this week

This is the week for “revenge shopping”. At its crudest it is venting our fury about the state of the world by buying stuff. More thoughtfully, it is using some of the financial firepower built up over the past 18 months to make for a less gloomy holiday season. If we are not able to spend money on partying or foreign travel, then we will spend it on things we can enjoy in the home.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This Cordless Vacuum 'Packs a Powerful Punch' — and It's on Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've only ever used a traditional upright vacuum cleaner, a cordless one is a serious game changer. After all, you're no longer tethered to the wall or bogged down by the length of the cord. Plus, you don't have to spend a lot of money to take home a powerful appliance. In fact, right now you can snag the top-rated Inse S600 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which has been slashed to just $119.99 at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

Companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target give some customers no-return refunds, but the practice is likely a temporary solution to a growing problem

Some retailers have found it can make more sense to let customers keep items after issuing refunds. The approach is an expensive way to solve a problem that ecommerce is making worse. Rising supply-chain costs are forcing companies to take "reverse logistics" more seriously. In traditional brick-and-mortar retail, if you...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesco#Convenience Stores#High Street#Smartphone#Sainsbury
Sacramento Bee

Amazon’s best holiday deals -- they won’t last long

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The holidays and the new year are just around the corner. It’s the season to spread love for family, surprise them with gifts—all while getting the hottest deals of the year.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Amazon
Best Life

Costco Just Gave This Major Warning to All Customers

More than 113 million people have Costco memberships, according to the latest data from the wholesale retailer. These loyal shoppers may have encountered some setbacks this year. In September, Costco had to place purchasing limits on some items, effectively curbing its buying-in-bulk model for certain purchases. Then, in November, the company had to pull some Kool-Aid products from its stores after numerous containers were recalled for potentially being contaminated with pieces of metal and glass. Now, the company is sending an important warning to its millions of customers ahead of the Christmas holiday. Read on to find out why Costco is sending out an urgent announcement.
RETAIL
Best Life

Amazon Is Under Fire For Doing This to Customers

Amazon's fast shipping and large array of products have made it one of the most popular places for online shopping, but that doesn't mean its avoided backlash from users. In 2020, Amazon was the target of a record number of customer complaints due to delays, missing packages, and damaged items. And in September of this year, a number of customers threatened to cancel their Amazon Prime memberships altogether after the company announced it would be adding a new fee to Whole Foods delivery orders. Now, the marketplace is under fire once again, this time getting hit with a federal complaint. Read on to find out what has Amazon in the hot seat.
BUSINESS
T3.com

PS5 restock: Amazon's next big stock drop has a date, here's when

It's been a good few weeks since Amazon last put PlayStation 5 stock up for sale – but that's all set to change. A new restock date has now surfaced, meaning anyone trying to get a console before Christmas rolls around will have one final opportunity via the world's biggest retailer.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

This Nespresso coffee maker is almost back to its Black Friday price

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 47% off the price of the Nespresso Vertuo Next by Magimix, reducing it from £149.99 to just £79.00. This is just over £4 more expensive than the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and only £5 more expensive than the lowest price the coffee maker has ever dropped too. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best coffee maker deals in your region.)
SHOPPING
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart or Amazon, Stop Using It Immediately

Major U.S. retailers often have to remove products from shelves or take down online listings because of a reported issue. In August, Amazon had to take three types of rugs off of its site for failing to meet fire safety standards. Then in November, Walmart had to remove containers of four different powdered beverages from its stores after the manufacturer KraftHeinz found they could possibly contain pieces of metal or glass. Since you might be buying even more from these two retailers ahead of the holidays, it's important to be up-to-date on the latest recalls affecting them both. Read on to find out whether you bought a product from Walmart or Amazon that you need to stop using immediately.
RETAIL
CNET

14 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it's even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
FOXBusiness

Costco sees sales boost both in stores and online

Costco reported a strong boost in sales in its latest earnings report, seeing more shoppers stream into stores at the start of the holiday season along with a rise in e-commerce purchases. In the bulk retailer's first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ending Nov. 21, net sales were up 16.7%...
RETAIL
chainstoreage.com

Fuel/convenience retailer to roll out automated checkout

BP is retrofitting select convenience stores across its network to provide checkout-free shopping. The company is working with checkout-free technology provider Grabango to retrofit 10 convenience store locations across its network with Grabango’s platform. Grabango is free for customers to use and allows shoppers to skip the line altogether. There are no special shelves, carts, baskets, or turnstiles required to enter or shop.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
marketplace.org

Why do Walmart shoppers enter on the left and exit on the right?

This is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from the series here.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Conversation UK

The Conversation UK

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from British experts for the public. The Conversation U.K. finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy