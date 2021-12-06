ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France now has a chance to bury the demons of its darkest political era

Cover picture for the articleValérie Pécresse, the candidate now chosen by the main centre-right French party, Les Républicains, could easily have fitted into Emmanuel Macron’s cabinet. She is a centrist, liberal, multi-lingual,...

kfgo.com

France says it will not be held hostage by British politics on migration

CALAIS, France (Reuters) -France is ready for a serious discussion with Britain on issues relating to illegal migration, but will not be held hostage to London’s domestic politics, the country’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. The two countries are already at loggerheads over post-Brexit trading rules and fishing rights and...
POLITICS
Reuters

France sees chance of compromise with Germany on EU fiscal rules

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - France will be able to reach a compromise with the new German government to update the European Union's fiscal rules to face economic challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday. The EU launched a review of its fiscal...
ECONOMY
Cincinnati Herald

France to Memorialize Josephine Baker in its Panthéon

PARIS Forty-six years after her death France will memorialize the late Josephine Baker in its Panthéon in a ceremony held on November 30, which is the anniversary of her marriage to Jean Lion that allowed her to acquire her French citizenship. A coffin filled with soil from places where Baker made her mark will be placed in the mausoleum.
SOCIETY
Daily Beast

Is France on the Brink of Its Own Trumpian Era?

It’s been a hell of a week for France. One one hand, the country got acquainted with the freshly-launched presidential campaign of the “French Donald Trump” Eric Zemmour, whose entire campaign seems to be based on spewing anti-immigrant rhetoric. On the other, it honored the life of Josephine Baker, an American-born Black entertainer and French resistance fighter by inducting her into the Panthéon, France’s “Tomb of Heroes.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kdal610.com

France now has 25 Omicron Covid variant cases – minister

PARIS (Reuters) – Frace now has identified 25 positive cases of the Omicron COVID-19 virus variant, of which 21 were imported from people returning from Southern Africa, and four who were the result of local infection, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday. Veran said the Omicron variant seems much...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Antelope Valley Press

A new political era in Germany

BERLIN — Center-left leader Olaf Scholz on Wednesday became Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor, opening a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure. Scholz’s government takes office with high hopes of modernizing Germany and combating...
POLITICS
The Independent

Germany may be losing its female leader – but it now has a gender-equal cabinet for the first time

Germany is all set to get a gender-equal cabinet for the first time in history, even as its first female chancellor Angela Merkel bows out of office.On Monday, Ms Merkel’s successor Olaf Scholz announced that the country’s new cabinet will have 16 members — eight men and eight women. “Women and men account for half the population each, so women should also get half the power,” Mr Scholz said, according to the AFP news agency.Mr Scholz, a 63-year-old Social Democrat who describes himself as a feminist, had promised to appoint as many women as possible while running for the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Germany's Social Democrats elect top three party leaders

Party delegates from Germany's center-left Social Democrats the senior partner in the country's new coalition government, elected three top officials on Saturday just days after its candidate, Olaf Scholz became Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor.The developments this week have opened a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure at its helm. Scholz' government is composed of his center-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Lars Klingbeil, 43, the former Social Democrats' secretary general, was elected co-party leader at the mostly digital party...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Brexit talks to be stepped up before Christmas, as Frost claims UK won’t budge on European court

The UK and the EU will step up their efforts to resolve their post-Brexit row over the Northern Ireland Protocol before Christmas after negotiators failed to reach agreement once again.After another week in the laboured talks on solving the issues thrown up by the deal signed by Boris Johnson, Brexit minister Lord Frost said he and EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic had still not reached agreement.The UK chief negotiator said “intensive talks” would continue next week, and he and Mr Sefcovic will double how often they meet “in the hope of making worthwhile progress towards agreed solutions before Christmas”.Reports suggested that...
POLITICS
AFP

France to open classified Algerian War archives

France will open classified police files from the Algerian war 15 years ahead of schedule in order to "look the truth in the eyes", the government announced on Friday.    - No apology - A report commissioned by the president earlier this year urged a truth commission over the Algerian war. 
POLITICS
The Independent

Report: Germany's Merkel plans a political autobiography

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to write an autobiographical book explaining her most important political decisions, a news outlet in Germany quoted a close aide as saying Friday.Merkel, 67, handed over the chancellorship to successor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday after a near-record 16 years in power. She didn't seek a fifth term in office and hasn't disclosed her future plans, though she has said in the past that she will not seek another political role.Merkel's longtime office manager, Beate Baumann, told news weekly Der Spiegel that Merkel “doesn't want to retell her whole life. She would like to...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Scholz, Polish prime minister discuss migration, energy, EU

Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz came to Warsaw Sunday for talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about migration, energy, European Union matters and tensions east of the bloc’s border.He was greeted by Morawiecki, with military honors, in front of the Polish premier's office. It was one of Scholz’s early visits after he was sworn in with his coalition Cabinet on Wednesday. Poland is a vocal opponent of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will carry Russian gas directly to Germany saying it makes Europe dependent on Russia's deliveries, and exposes it to pressure from Moscow. Germany's...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Significant gaps’ becomes 2021 Brexit buzzword as EU exit continues to ripple

Those hoping the introduction of a free trade deal between the UK and the European Union on January 1 would mark the end of the Brexit discussion would find themselves sorely disappointed in 2021.Reflecting the last-ditch nature of the post-Brexit trade negotiations, with a deal only struck on Christmas Eve, it was not until April that the EU formally ratified the accord.The disruption some predicted in the immediate aftermath of the transition period ending on December 31 largely failed to materialise on the British mainland, but there was trouble elsewhere as the impact of the UK’s withdrawal from the bloc...
EUROPE
AFP

New Caledonia rejects independence from France in boycotted vote

Islanders on the Pacific territory of New Caledonia voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to remain part of France in a third referendum that was boycotted by pro-independence groups, raising fears of new tensions. With all ballots counted, 96.49 percent were against independence, while only 3.51 percent were in favour, with turnout a mere 43.90 percent, results from the islands' high commission showed. "Tonight France is more beautiful because New Caledonia has decided to stay part of it," President Emmanuel Macron said in a recorded video message that made no direct mention of the boycott. Police reinforcements have been sent to the resource-rich territory known as "the pebble", which is of strategic importance to France and part of a wider tussle for influence in the Pacific between Western countries and China.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Macron's Presidential Challenger Pecresse Would Say 'Non' to Federal EU

PARIS (Reuters) - The conservative candidate who has emerged as Emmanuel Macron's most serious challenger for next year's presidential election kicked off her campaign on Saturday by announcing she would resist German calls for a federal European superstate. Valerie Pecresse, who has described herself as "1/3 Thatcher, 2/3 Merkel", was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

At G7, UK warns Russia of 'severe' cost of Ukraine incursion

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Sunday that “the world’s largest economies are united” in warning Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would have “massive” — though largely undisclosed — consequences.Russia’s military buildup near the Ukrainian border has dominated talks among foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies in the English city of Liverpool The U.S. and its NATO and G-7 allies worry that the movement of Russian troops and weapons to the border region could be precursor to an invasion, and have vowed to inflict heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy if that happens.Moscow denies having...
POLITICS

