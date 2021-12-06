ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory Today

By Kevin Craig
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXh48_0dFBpRDO00

WEST MICHIGAN - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for all of the area through 10 P.M. this evening. We expect lake-effect snow showers and strong gusty winds driving temperatures and visibilities down.

Lake effect snow showers will commence this morning and continue through the day with strong westerly winds bringing accumulations inland all the way to U.S. 131 and beyond. Don't look for much snow! We expect about 1" to 2" in most spots, with 3" to 4" in some of the more persistent bands that develop. Westerly winds will be sustained at 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 at/near the lakeshore and 40/45 mph inland. That means the heaviest snow will not occur at the immediate lakeshore, but further inland. Those winds will drive wind chills or feels like temperatures into the teens today, single digits overnight, and teens on Tuesday. Winds remain breezy through tonight, but diminish by daybreak Tuesday. See the images below.

FOX 17
FOX 17

Keep in mind while we may not see much snow, temperatures will be dropping and wind speeds may cause brief white-out conditions, especially on north-south roadways. We've seen multi-car pile-ups in previous years from similar situations, so please drive with care.

Get the complete forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Lake Effect Snow#West Michigan#U S 131
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warmer Temps Before A Sharp Drop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunny skies and warmer temps as we begin an impressive December warmup. After a mild Saturday in the pre-dawn hours, we spent much of the day in the 30s with windy conditions. Our winds at ORD hit 49 mph with gusts to 59 mph. Today, winds will be 15-20 from the SW with gusts to 35. Sunny and upper 40s today, to the mid-50s on Tuesday and mid-60s Wednesday, then a sharp drop. Dec 12 Norm- 37 Sat- 58 (pre-dawn) Today- 48 Sunrise- 7:10am Forecast Today- Sunny with a high of 48. Tonight- Clear, 34. Monday- Sunny and 51.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler Temperatures And Sunshine Return

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a cold start with lows below freezing and feeling in the 10s for some. There are even a few flakes north. Today will be dry and winds are calming down with occasional gusts around 20 mph. We will have plenty of sunshine and seasonable highs back in the mid 40s as high pressure builds in. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There will be colder starts than what we had last week at the bus stop with lows below freezing but don’t worry we have warmer weather ahead, again! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) So far this month we are 3.3° above normal and it looks like our temperatures will stay above normal as we get closer to Christmas! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday and Tuesday, we return to the 50s with sunshine and even warmer Wednesday and Thursday with highs near or in the low 60s with a few rain showers for the end of the week. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGN TV

Sunday Forecast: Breezy and chilly with sunny skies

Sunday Forecast: Abundant sunshine, milder and a bit breezy. SW winds 10 to 20 mph, gusts at 30 to 35 mph. Air quality is good for Chicago. Sunday Night: Mostly clear and chilly, SW winds 10 to 20 mph, gusts at 30 mph. Lows near freezing. Monday Forecast: Lots of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Next Storm Arrives Wednesday With Wind And Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – As we roll into the middle of December we’re back to unusually warm and dry conditions to start the new week in Colorado. Temperatures over the next few days will run as much as 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will have bouts of wind off and on over the next few days and it will be particularly strong on Tuesday as the next storm approaches from the west. When combined with our warm and dry conditions the gusty wind will drive the fire danger up, especially along and east of the foothills. There’s...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy