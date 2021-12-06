ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

1 dead, 1 hurt following New Bedford triple-decker fire

By Brittany Schaefer, Sarah Doiron, Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jfzoU_0dFBpHdM00

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — One person is dead after a fire broke out in a New Bedford apartment building Monday morning, according to Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.

Firefighters rushed to Hemlock Street just before 5 a.m. after receiving reports of heavy fire coming from the second floor of the triple-decker, Ostroskey said.

Once inside the apartment building, Ostroskey said firefighters found 65-year-old Daniel Dupont on the second floor. Dupont was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Another resident was transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Ostroskey said she is expected to recover.

Ostroskey said firefighters encountered “heavy clutter” in Dupont’s apartment, which hindered their rescue efforts.

“Excessive clutter can present a fire hazard and in some cases may be a sign that a friend or loved one is struggling with other issues,” Ostroskey said. “There is safe and non-judgmental support for individuals and families struggling with clutter.”

Ostroskey urged anyone who has a loved one who’s struggling with hoarding or excess clutter to call 800-243-4636 (800-AGE-INFO).

Massachusetts Hoarding Resources

Investigators couldn’t determine the cause of the fire, though it appears to be accidental, Ostroskey said.

Ostroskey said the apartment building, which sustained significant smoke and fire damage, has been deemed uninhabitable. The five families that lived in the building are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Joe Davres, who lived on the first floor of the apartment building, said he woke up his family in a panic soon after fire alarms started going off.

“I woke up to the alarm,” he said. “I tried to shut it off, but then I smelled smoke.”

Once his wife and two children had escaped safely, Davres said he turned around and went back inside to try and help the other residents.

“I ran to the second floor to see what was going on, because everybody was screaming,” Davres said. “When I kicked in the door, the door never opened, but I broke the door and the flames came.”

Davres said he rushed back out of the building after realizing he couldn’t get inside Dupont’s apartment.

“[It was] very scary,” Davres said. “I would not wish this on anybody.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 4

Heather Barboza
6d ago

Where can donations be made to make sure they go to the families and ages and sizes, so for people who can and want to help these families in need especially right before the holidays.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Three people taken to the hospital after Providence house fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire in Providence is under investigation after flames broke out inside a triple-decker Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 500 block of Plainfield Street around 10 a.m. for a report of fire coming from a home. Initial reports were that three or four people were still inside the home […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Accidents
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WPRI 12 News

Johnston police headquarters renamed in honor of longtime chief

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnston police headquarters was renamed on Saturday in honor of retired Police Chief Richard Tamburini. The longtime police chief was honored in a special ceremony at Johnston Municipal Court before officials gathered at headquarters for the monument unveiling. The building will now be known as Johnston Police Chief Richard S. Tamburini […]
JOHNSTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hazard#Weather#Decker#Accident#The American Red Cross
WPRI 12 News

NYC felon crashes car, arrested on weapons charges in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County are reporting that a man from New York City has been arrested on weapons charges after alledgedly attempting to flee a traffic stop in Utica. 28-year-old Carl Davis from Manhattan, N.Y. was pulled over by NYS Police’s Violent Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team […]
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy