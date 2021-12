WASHINGTON - In Oslo, Norway, on Friday, dignitaries from around the world gathered to celebrate the awarding of this year's Nobel Peace Prize to Filipina journalist Maria Ressa and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov. But as speeches were delivered and medals presented, voices outside Oslo City Hall were asking whether the most prestigious prize in the world, as many believe it to be, has lost its shine.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO