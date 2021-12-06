ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIX 94.9

East Bethel Woman Releases New Children’s Book Series

By Clay Conover
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EAST BETHEL -- The first print of a new children's series is available. Stacy Bauer of East Bethel is the author of the series Young Change Makers, a book...

mix949.com

Comments / 0

Related
tulsakids.com

Librarians Choose Favorite Children’s Books of 2021

When it comes to books, your friendly children’s librarians have a hard time choosing favorites! (We can find something to love in just about every book, you see.) Nevertheless, here are some books that stood out to Tulsa City-County Library Youth Librarians Julia Cantrell, Joy Carr, Sarah Davis, Dana Henson, Steven Hulford, Haley Hurt, Maureen O’Keefe, Melody Palmer and Shelly Wimberley this year.
TULSA, OK
umd.edu

Alum’s Children’s Books to the Rescue

Jason Kraus’ fiancée had to break through his anti-pit bull prejudice before he finally agreed to adopt an elderly dog with thyroid cancer, but soon the couple were having nightly cuddles with the affectionate pooch. As Kraus '10 got to know 10-year-old Gibbson, he began focusing on the little things...
PETS
Killeen Daily Herald

Library marks Children’s Book Week

The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library held its own Children’s Book Week last week, so library director Lisa Youngblood took the opportunity last Thursday evening to hold a Family Night program that celebrated not just reading, but also writing. Youngblood began the virtual program by introducing the book...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Book#Iphone#East Bethel
Fox 59

Angela Answers: Westfield mom spreads holiday cheer with ‘Impish the Elf’ children’s book series

For many families, the holidays are a time to celebrate traditions. But for one Westfield family, their holiday custom has inspired a children’s book series!. Amanda Hauser is a teacher and mother of eight who has now written three Impish the Elf books. She says Impish came in to her family’s lives as a way to keep the magic of the holidays present.
WESTFIELD, IN
shawneemissionpost.com

JoCo counselor’s new children’s book teaches kids (and adults) that ‘it’s okay not to be okay’

Carron Montgomery had firsthand experience seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the mental health of children and families, so she wrote a book about it. “The Invisible Riptide” is a children’s book meant to help young readers and their families deal with what Montgomery calls the “silent emotional tsunami” of mental health challenges facing kids these days, an issue that was present before March 2020 but has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
Click2Houston.com

Local hidden figure Sharon McDougle launches new children’s book

HOUSTON – Suiting up astronauts is an out-of-this-world career path and a local woman had the opportunity to do it for 22 years!. Her name is Sharon McDougle and she’s sharing details of her remarkable job in a new children’s book called ‘Suit Up for Launch with Shay.’. Her first...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Just a Favorite Children’s Series: An Ode to Mercer Mayer’s Little Critter Books

My mom has this classic picture of my brothers and I reading when we were little. We’re gathered around our towering old bookshelf and sitting on top of an avalanche of children’s books. For the life of me though, I can’t remember many of the book titles. I have vague recollections of a book about a grumpy girl who stood in a flower pot and turned into a sunflower. I also remember a story about a flying bug who stole a tiny elf princess, and a little elf knight who set out to rescue her. (Anybody out there recognize those books?) I’ll never forget my fondness for Where’s Waldo, but I wish I remembered more of the children’s books I cherished while growing up. And yet, when it comes to Mercer Mayer’s Little Critter books, they have miraculously stood the test of time for me.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
News On 6

Watch: Whitney Stauffer Discusses The New Children's Book 'Celebrate Tulsa'

A new children's book called "Celebrate Tulsa" is drawing attention to the diversity of the city. The children's book is written and features illustrations by Tulsa teachers, staff and students. Whitney Stauffer, a board member for the Foundation for Tulsa Schools, joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning...
TULSA, OK
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Awesome Team is a new children's book series that helps kids cope with anxiety and stress

Anna Svetchnikov is a Licensed Family Therapist and Author who has a new children's book series titled "Awesome Team". She says the book series can help parents teach their little ones coping skills, while simultaneously provide them with therapeutic activities, which can help them to strengthen their behavioral and mental health and do so in a super fun and awesome way.
KIDS
wpde.com

Local DJ puts spin on children's bedtime stories in new books

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The pandemic has forced many people to consider career changes. Local radio personality, brand ambassador and award winning DJ Natty Heavy is no different. He made the decision to turn his passion for music and entertainment into a special project. His inspiration? His daughter. Natty...
CHARLESTON, SC
425magazine.com

Seattle Author to Read New Children's Book at Bellevue Square

Join author Cindy Wong for a special reading of her debut children’s book, Starhug, on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., at Bellevue Square’s Nordstrom. Set among the stars and the seas, an endearing story that takes readers both young and old on a tender journey of healing, compassion, and connection was inspired by the death of Wong’s mother.
SEATTLE, WA
TVShowsAce

Exclusive: Jeremiah Raber Of ‘Return To Amish’ Releases Children’s Book

Jeremiah Raber of Return to Amish on TLC made one of his dreams come true today. Raber has released his first children’s book on Amazon, with more to come in the future. This book is called A Day In The Life Of An Amish Kid: A Children’s Story. You can pick it up now in paperback to get in time for Christmas. TV Shows Ace got the chance to talk to Jeremiah Raber exclusively about this book.
TV SHOWS
YourErie

ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum hosts book release party for local author

Local author Kathy Iorio’s book release party kicked off on December 4th at the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum. The book Kusa’s Big Surprise was prompted by Iorio feeling like the world was in need of more positivity and kindness now more than ever. Iorio hoped to spread positive and empowering messages through the characters of her […]
ENTERTAINMENT
WABE

Atlanta Grammy-nominated bassist Divinity Roxx releases new children’s album and picture books

Divinity Roxx can do it all, from touring with Beyoncé to releasing her first family music album. The Atlanta-born bassist and musician just released her new children’s album, “Ready, Set, Go,” and two new children’s picture books with accompanying songs: “Happy and Healthy” and “Me + You.” Roxx joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to share about her life in music, creating for audiences of all ages.
ATLANTA, GA
c21media.net

Dandelooo to bring children’s book series Gaston’s Emotions to TV

French production and distribution company Dandelooo is adapting children’s book series Gaston’s Emotions for TV. Written by author and illustrator Aurélie Chien Chow Chine, Gaston’s Emotions (Les Emotions de Gaston) tells the story of a young unicorn with a rainbow-coloured mane that changes colour as soon as a strong emotion overwhelms him.
TV SERIES
Morgan County Citizen

A community cat inspires children's book

When a seemingly stray cat wandered near the feet of an artist at work in Madison, an unexpected story was born in the mind of Christine Shockley, a painter and now published author, inspiring a creative tale of a lovable cat saving a church in need. Shockley, 68, who hails...
MADISON, GA
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy