East Bethel Woman Releases New Children’s Book Series

My mom has this classic picture of my brothers and I reading when we were little. We’re gathered around our towering old bookshelf and sitting on top of an avalanche of children’s books. For the life of me though, I can’t remember many of the book titles. I have vague recollections of a book about a grumpy girl who stood in a flower pot and turned into a sunflower. I also remember a story about a flying bug who stole a tiny elf princess, and a little elf knight who set out to rescue her. (Anybody out there recognize those books?) I’ll never forget my fondness for Where’s Waldo, but I wish I remembered more of the children’s books I cherished while growing up. And yet, when it comes to Mercer Mayer’s Little Critter books, they have miraculously stood the test of time for me.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO