If you are a movie lover, then you know popcorn is a must. If you go to movies on a regular basis, then this is a deal you're not going to want to pass up. Marcus Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park is again offering up their Ultimate Popcorn Tub for 2022! It's on sale now and would make the perfect Christmas gift for that movie lover in your life.

WAITE PARK, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO