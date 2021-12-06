ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

15 Yelp Reviews About The City Of Buffalo

By Kadie Daye
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever invited someone to visit you in Buffalo, and they said something like, "Oh, I don't know...you guys have a lot of snow, right?" Aaannd then they don't want to visit. Well, I...

961thebreeze.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

Enjoy Warm, Unique Dining at These 8 Spots With Fire Pits and Igloos

The temperatures are dropping in Western New York, but we've never let a little cold keep us from enjoying a good meal with friends and family. Just like last year, igloo dining is all the rage in Buffalo. There's something very VIP about having your own private dining space, especially since they are heated. And you can't go wrong enjoying your favorite meal from a local restaurant sitting around a toasty fire pit. Check out these 8 Buffalo-area restaurants, four with igloo dining and 4 with fire pits.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Kente Claus Is Bringing Some Holiday Cheer To Canalside Today

Kente Claus will be at Buffalo's Canalside today and there will be fun activities for the entire family. You've heard of Santa Claus? Well, meet that other 'jolly old elf', Kente Claus. He proclaims, to anyone who will listen, that he's none other than Santa's South Pole counterpart. Kente Claus asked the wonderful entities leading the revival of Buffalo Place, one of Upstate Western New York's premier downtown neighborhoods, to help usher in an even more inclusive, more welcoming, more festive atmosphere at Canalside- the jewel of Buffalo's historic Waterfront Community. ~ Press Release.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Build You Own Pasta Bar Coming To Buffalo Suburbs

This is awesome!! Where is this new pasta bar that everyone is talking about? Where is the new build you own pasta bar in Williamsville? Do they deliver? We have the answers!. In the latest food trend that is taking off, another build-you-own- pasta bar is coming to Western New York!
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Lancaster, NY Landlord Finds Messages Written All Over Apartment

Look at all the messages that they wrote all over the house. One man's tenants have not paid nearly the entire time and then when evicted, ruined the entire house. Kevin is a landlord that has multi-family homes in Western New York, and since the pandemic, he has started selling them off. Mainly, because the tenants are given a lot of rights when it comes to not paying their rent, but still getting government money.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

7 Notorious Gangs In Buffalo And The Deadly Crimes They’ve Committed [List]

Gang violence has been a source of a variety of crimes in Buffalo for decades, including violent murders. I grew up in Arizona, where gun violence carried out by gangs was rampant in the 1980s and 1990s. We had Bloods, Crips, and a plethora of Mexican gangs. In high school, I knew many of my peers who were murdered in cold blood by rival gangs. I have personally been in the vicinity of about 3 to 4 shootouts. I remember we were at a fast-food restaurant called Jack-n-the-Box after a party, when some gang members came in waving a gun and threatening to shoot everyone because they were looking for a rival gang member. It's definitely a traumatic part of my earlier life.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yelp#Restaurants
96.1 The Breeze

Special Event Will Lend A Helping Hoof Sunday

A special event will take place this weekend in the Southtowns. The Erie County Sheriff's Mounted Division will be collecting food to support those in need Sunday at the Market in the Square in the Southgate Plaza. Deputies and horses will be collecting food, diapers, paper products, and cash. All...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

WNY Christmas Event Cancelled This Weekend

Christmas is just two weeks away and here in Western New York, we know how fun the events and activities are in Buffalo, leading up to the big day. Unfortunately, the weather here can cause issues with events (especially this time of year), and now, the anticipated high winds on Saturday have caused a beloved holiday event to be cancelled at Chestnut Ridge in Orchard Park.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A New Supermarket For East Aurora?

It may be time for East Aurora to get another supermarket. When you consider the growth that the 14052 zip code has seen and the boom in the towns surrounding it, an argument can be made that there is a need for more options for groceries in that area. As...
EAST AURORA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
96.1 The Breeze

9 Of The Most Expensive, But Worth Every Penny, Steakhouses in New York [List]

Many times, we're looking for the cheapest good eats, but sometimes you just have to splurge on an amazing meal, especially during holidays and special occasions. If you are a meat and potatoes fanatic, you'll definitely enjoy a delicious steak at one of these steakhouses around the state. The list includes some of the most expensive, but worth it, steaks from restaurants across New York. Tweet me @937WBLK, if you think I should add your favorite expensive steakhouse to the list!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Best 20 Places To Propose In Western New York

It’s that time of year that either makes you become more self aware how single you are or fall in love with the world just a little more. That’s right, it’s cuffing season. The time of year where everyone who is single is rushing to find someone to spend the holidays with. On the flip side though, a majority of people who are already taken this holiday season press their significant other to make a statement and take the relationship to the next level (i.e. the ladies want an engagement ring).
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
96.1 The Breeze

10 Awesome Buffalo Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Going out to restaurants during the month of December is a very underrated thing to do. The reason is because of this time of year. You have Christmas decorations that help make any venue even more beautiful with Christmas trees, holiday lights and other things that brighten your evening. You factor in potential snow, and the fact you may be out more anyway because of your holiday shopping, and it all adds up to a fantastic time to visit local restaurants.
RESTAURANTS
96.1 The Breeze

How To Recycle Cardboard In Buffalo

The amount of packages that come to the house and the neighborhood these days is insane! The more we shop online or have items shipped to the house, the more the cardboard piles it up. I have been saving a few boxes to put gifts in and some are great for storage. But there are plenty of boxes that we simply don't need. Recycling the boxes you don't need or want will help out in so many ways.
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Breeze

Could New York Homeowners Get Fined For Not Clearing Sidewalks?

As snow and ice continue to come through Western New York this winter, if you own a home, are you responsible for clearing the sidewalk in front of your house?. The short and surprising answer is Yes and No. According to the law office of Stuart DiMartini's website, in New York State outside of New York City, the law does not require residential property owners to clear the sidewalks of snow and ice.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy