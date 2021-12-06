15 Yelp Reviews About The City Of Buffalo

Gang violence has been a source of a variety of crimes in Buffalo for decades, including violent murders. I grew up in Arizona, where gun violence carried out by gangs was rampant in the 1980s and 1990s. We had Bloods, Crips, and a plethora of Mexican gangs. In high school, I knew many of my peers who were murdered in cold blood by rival gangs. I have personally been in the vicinity of about 3 to 4 shootouts. I remember we were at a fast-food restaurant called Jack-n-the-Box after a party, when some gang members came in waving a gun and threatening to shoot everyone because they were looking for a rival gang member. It's definitely a traumatic part of my earlier life.

