Dadonov, Pacioretty, Roy lift Vegas over Calgary, 3-2

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the...

abc17news.com

Seattle Times

Pacioretty scores 2, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 7-1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored twice and Chandler Stephenson had a short-handed goal in a four-goal second period, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 7-1 on Friday night. Jonathan Marchessault, Michael Amadio, Evgenii Dadonov and Nicholas Roy also scored and Laurent Brossoit had 29 saves...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING Patrik Laine Leaves Blue Jackets.

It's been a really tough season for Columbus Blue Jackets' forward Patrik Laine. It all came crashing down last month when his father, Harri, passed away unexpectedly. Harri was a huge figure in Patrik's life and pushed him to be a hockey player and his been there every step of the way.
NHL
Bring Me The News

Watch: Wild bench upset with Lemeiux after game-winning goal

The Minnesota Wild's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night but it didn't go out in a boring fashion. When Los Angeles Kings forward Brendn Lemieux scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 defeat, he skated by the Wild's bench on the way to celebrate with his teammates. Once he passed, he looked like he had seen a ghost.
NHL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Can’t Believe Who Sat In Front of Me at the Sabres Game Last Night

Tuesday night Sabres games at KeyBank Center might not exactly be the hottest ticket in town right now, but it was a pretty cool experience last night if you went. Not because of what the Sabres did — they were shutout 2-0 — but the amazing play that Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras made, flipping the puck over the net and having teammate Sonny Milano bat it in out of mid-air.
NHL
WBAL Radio

Zegras' over-the-net flip lifts Ducks over Sabres, 2-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Trevor Zegras flipped a pass over the net to set up the go-ahead goal, Anthony Stolarz made 25 saves and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-0 Tuesday night. Zegras scooped the puck onto the blade of his stick behind the net and lobbed it...
NHL
CBS Denver

Where The Colorado Avalanche Fall On The Forbes Valuation Of Hockey Teams

(CBS4) – For the first time in league history, a hockey team is valued at $2 billion and no, it’s not the Colorado Avalanche, not even close. The New York Rangers take the top spot on Forbes list of NHL team values. It’s spot they’ve occupied for seven years in a row but a 21% increase pushes the Rangers above that $2 billion mark. Patrik Nemeth of the Colorado Avalanche pushes the puck ahead of Filip Chytil of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 16, 2018 in New York City. (file photo credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Like so many...
HOCKEY
Yardbarker

Three things that stood out in LA Kings’ 3-2 loss vs Calgary

LAK – Iafallo (9), Assists: Arvidsson (6), Edler (9) CGY – Mangiapane (16) (Power Play), Assists: Backlund (5), Hanifin (8) CGY – Lucic (7) (Power Play), Assists: Mangiapane (3), Kylington (11) CGY – Tkachuk (11), Unassisted. LAK – Edler (1), Assists: Arvidsson (7) Stats. Goals:. LAK: 2. CGY: 3. Shots...
NHL
abc17news.com

Avs beat New York 7-3; Trouba delivers another hard check

NEW YORK (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored twice in a 22-second span in a five-goal second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Rangers 7-3, ending New York’s seven-game winning streak. Mikko Rantanen also scored twice for Colorado. Nathan MacKinnon, Nazem Kadri and Alex Newhook added goals, and Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves. Kadri, Devon Toews and Samuel Girard each had two assists. Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba had a goal and an assist, one night after appearing to drive his right shoulder into the chin of Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira, sending the Blackhawks’ forward to the hospital and into concussion protocol. Nils Lundkvist and Filip Chytil also scored for the Rangers. Rookie Adam Huska made his NHL debut and finished with 32 saves.
NHL
Sun-Journal

Late goal by Matt Grzelcyk lifts Bruins to 3-2 win over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta —Matt Grzelcyk scored his first goal of the season in the final minutes of the third period, and the Boston Bruins snapped a two-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins. “We...
NHL
abc17news.com

Zegras, Rakell SO goals lift Ducks over Blue Jackets 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Trevor Zegras and Rickard Rakell scored in the shootout and the Anaheim Ducks rallied past the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 for their second straight win. Isac Lundestrom scored for Anaheim and John Gibson stopped 33 shots for his fourth straight win against Columbus. Alexandre Texier scored for the Blue Jackets and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots in the loss. Columbus has lost six of seven. Texier put Columbus on the board first, burying a cross-crease pass from Eric Robinson 8:02 into the first for his career-high ninth goal of the year. Texier has 12 points in the past 16 games.
NHL
WVNews

Kuzma's 3 lifts Wizards over Pistons 119-116 in OT

DETROIT, Mich. — Kyle Kuzma hit a 3 with 0.6 seconds left in overtime and the Washington Wizards handed the Detroit Pistons their 10th straight loss, 119-116 on Wednesday night. Kuzma scored 26 points and Bradley Beal added 25 for the Wizards, who blew a 13-point lead in the...
NBA

