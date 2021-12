The Cure will play shows in Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham, Cardiff and London as part of a 44-date, 22-country, European tour lined up for 2022. Robert Smith’s band have also teased the fact that they have recorded 20 new songs, at least some of which seem destined for release on a new, as-yet-untitled, 67-minute Cure album. Thirteen new songs were recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales in February 2019, with a further seven songs added when the group returned to Rockfield in September 2019. Logic would suggest that the new album will emerge ahead of the group’s extensive 2022 touring schedule.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO