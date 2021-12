Just when Texas Tech football fans believed that our turn on the coaching carousel was over, Tuesday morning happened. Fortunately, Tech is not in the market for a head coach as so many programs throughout the nation are in this unprecedented time but once again, new head coach Joey McGuire will have to search for an offensive coordinator after Sonny Cumbie’s jump to Louisiana Tech where he will be the head coach of the Bulldogs.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO