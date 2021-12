Cooper Kupp has had one of the most dominant seasons in franchise history—and there are still five games left on the schedule. Kupp is only 20 catches shy of breaking Isaac Bruce’s Rams record for receptions in a season, and 416 yards away from dethroning Bruce as the all-time single-season leader in yards. Based on the NFC standings and the remaining five-game slate, we can safely assume that if healthy, Kupp will be getting as many opportunities in near future as he’s had for the previous three months and that means that he could set the NFL record for catches and yards.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO