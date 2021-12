WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — The message to the Webster Grove City Council was loud and clear. Business owners do not want the Douglass Hill Redevelopment Plan to move forward. "The proposal as planned would not have included the St. Louis Gym Center," said Janie Block, executive director of the St. Louis Gym Centre. "So we would have had to been relocated. Which is not an easy task for our needs."

