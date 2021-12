The weather cooling down isn't what everyone wants but if you are an ice fisherman it's what the doctor ordered. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says we've been making ice over the past week locally and with the wind dying down many lakes are iced over but most aren't likely to 3 to 4 inches of ice depth quite yet. Schmitt says it is possible that some lakes will meet that threshold by this weekend. He says 4 inches it recommended to walk on the ice with around 8 inches for an ATV and 12 inches to drive a larger vehicle.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO