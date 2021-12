WATERTOWN, Conn. — Watertown police released a video of a car rolling down a hill and falling onto Main Street Saturday morning. Police said at around 11 a.m., an unoccupied vehicle parked on Academy Hill rolled down the hill and jumped a curb. It stayed in the air for about a second as it fell 20 feet. The nose of the car hit the pavement of Main Street at Echo Lane Road and it rolled forward to land upright on its tires.

