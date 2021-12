After a stormy and windy stretch of weather, things are set to calm down and warm up in the Chicago area in the coming days, and it will start with a sunny and breezy Sunday. According to current forecast models, the area can expect to see plenty of sunshine Sunday, but there will be some gusty winds that will accompany the clear skies. Gusts of up to 30 miles per hour will be possible, putting a bit of a chill into the air even as temperatures warm up.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO