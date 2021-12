New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio this morning announced that a Covid vaccine mandate is going into effect for all private-sector businesses in New York City on Dec. 27. At that time, all workers in approximately 184,000 businesses throughout the city will be required to have been vaccinated against the virus. The mandate would apply to commuters, such as those who live in Westchester and Fairfield, since it would be applicable to all employees of the businesses to which it applies unless the employees quality for exemption.

