Joshua Malina calls for 'cancelling' of Mel Gibson

While growing up in Bakersfield, CA, Rory Gibson believed his love for feature films would be the closest he would ever get to the entertainment business. “I was always the movie buff in my community of friends and family,” the actor notes. “I knew all of the names of the actors, directors and even producers of any movie. I was really invested in film at an early age, but in Bakersfield, there’s not much of an outlet for acting. Even when I would visit my dad, San Pedro was detached from L.A., so acting was never something I thought was a feasible thing for me. I never really considered it, I just knew I had a genuine love for film and I really admired acting.”

