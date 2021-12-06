Joanna Lumley was 'dim' around Queen Elizabeth

A performance of Mendelssohn’s oratorio on a small scale, but with a big heart. Composed in 1845-46, Elijah, one of Felix Mendelssohn’s last major compositions, tells of the Old Testament prophet’s journey as he convinces the Israelites to trust in God, despairs as they still reject Him after He has sent rain, but finally wins them over when he realises that God shows his strength through gentleness. It is arguably the greatest, and certainly the most frequently performed, early Romantic oratorio, and while this performance by the English Arts Chorale and English Arts Orchestra saw the piece presented on a fairly small scale, it had an impact because in the relatively intimate Queen Elizabeth Hall it felt as exciting as it was undoubtedly clear.
