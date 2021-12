The Milwaukee Bucks’ seven-game win streak was put to the test last night as they welcomed the Charlotte Hornets to town. Given the amount of star power and name recognition on both sides, this matchup was viewed as must-see television. Ultimately, the contest lived up to the hype, and those that missed the action will kick themselves for doing so. After a 48-minute roller coaster ride, the Bucks left the court as the winning team with a 127-125 victory. There are few words to describe the thrill ride that took place between the Bucks and Hornets last night, but let us put some to paper and take a look at three big takeaways from Milwaukee’s eighth consecutive win.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO