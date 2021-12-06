ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

WPI graduate student working to build prosthetic leg for adopted dog

By Heather Morrison
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a full-time graduate student at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Jordan Rosenfeld knew he wanted to be an engineer in the medical field but he wasn’t sure exactly what he wanted to do. Cleo, a lemon beagle terrier mix who’d lost one of her front legs after being hit by...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Newly trained construction students graduate tomorrow, ready to work

Marin County construction companies may soon be competing for a new group of qualified workers, thanks to a tuition-free education program for the Latinx community. The College of Marin, in partnership with San Rafael-based Canal Alliance and the Marin Builders Association, on Dec. 11 will graduate 18 students, the latest group to earn their construction skills certificate after completing the program.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
scitechdaily.com

MIT Student Designs Novel Prosthetics and Seeks To Inspire Others To Pursue Engineering

Graduate student Lucy Du designs novel prosthetics and seeks to inspire others to pursue engineering. Lucy Du, a doctoral student in the MIT Media Lab, has a remarkable passion for making. She spends her work day in lab designing and fabricating prosthetics, and devotes her free time to personal projects in the MIT MakerWorkshop or inspiring other students to try their hands at engineering. “The best feeling is when I get to go into a shop and make some parts, or order some parts — and the day they come in is like Christmas,” she says.
ENGINEERING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Worcester, MA
Pets & Animals
Worcester, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
City
Worcester, MA
Arizona Daily Sun

Next Step Prosthetics, artist work to create personalized legs for amputees

Steel and carbon fiber work together with flesh and bone to help people who have lost a limb regain mobility. The process of fitting a prosthetic leg to a person is definitely not “one size fits all,” said Mike Kayser, owner of Next Step Prosthetics in Flagstaff. It is a deeply personal process, and the resulting prosthetics deserve to be deeply personal as well.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
MassLive.com

Smith College gifts $500,000 to city of Northampton; follows $200,000 gift for new Community Resiliency Hub

Smith College announced this week a $500,000 gift to the city of Northampton, to be used at the mayor’s discretion in support of the “strategic priorities.”. Announcing the donation at the school’s annual community breakfast on Tuesday, Smith College President Kathleen McCartney said “Smith would not be Smith without Northampton.”
NORTHAMPTON, MA
CBS Boston

SNHU Temporarily Shifting To Remote Learning After Holidays Due To COVID Concerns

HOOKSETT, N.H. (CBS) – Southern New Hampshire University will begin its spring semester on campus with two weeks of remote learning due to COVID concerns. Students are slated to return to campus starting January 17. SNHU said it hopes the two weeks of remote learning will prevent the spread of COVID following the holidays. The university cited current health conditions in New Hampshire as one reason for the decision. The state is currently dealing with a surge of COVID cases. “The two-week remote start is a precautionary measure to keep our campus community healthy and safe, with the ultimate goal of keeping our students on campus for the rest of the semester,” SNHU said in a statement.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Dog#Dog Training#Animals
MassLive.com

Paraprofessionals, often behind scenes, are heart, soul of schools (Guest viewpoint)

Paraprofessionals are the unsung heroes of the Springfield Public Schools (SPS). We are the people who assist teachers with classroom instruction, provide individualized support to struggling students and students with disabilities, monitor bus arrival and departure, and help maintain order throughout the school. We also build strong relationships with students, who look to us for social and emotional support. In short, we help make schools tick, often working quietly and behind the scenes.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

All States Transport shares its success with children through Toy for Joy

SPRINGFIELD — Ask William “Billy” Kingston how business is going, and the owner of All States Transport in Springfield answers, “It’s hectic, but good.”. Being busy is a key to business success, and Kingston believes in sharing his company’s success. This year, All States Transport made a $5,000 donation to the Toy for Joy campaign to help the children of the region — more than doubling the already sizable generosity the company showed as recently as two years ago.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — A growing number of colleges in the Boston area are requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. The Centers For Disease Control says that “everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.” Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some schools are requiring boosters in time for the start of the spring semester or whenever eligibility allows, while others have set different deadlines. We’ve compiled a list of colleges that have announced booster shot requirements. Click on the links for more information about each school’s policy. Bentley College: Boosters required for the spring semester Boston University: Boosters required by Feb. 4, or as soon as eligibility allows Emerson College: Boosters required before return from winter break, or as soon as eligibility allows Northeastern University: Boosters required by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligibility allows UMass Amherst: Boosters required for the spring semester    
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WCVB

Boston Children's Hospital pediatrician on rising COVID-19 cases in kids

BOSTON — According to published numbers, COVID-19 cases are rising in children in every age group. Since October, the numbers of cases in children ages 5 to 14 have more than doubled. Doctors said the reasons are not clear but said it could be the result of Thanksgiving gatherings or cold weather driving people indoors.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

‘We take solace in that’: Woman killed by sheep at Bolton farm found ‘joy’ in volunteering at Cultivate Care Farms, family says

Cultivate Care Farms members are “heartbroken and devastated” after longtime volunteer, Kim Taylor, died after being injured by a sheep on the farm. “Kim was beloved by all who worked with her during the 14 months she volunteered at the farm. I, along with the Cultivate Care Farms Board and the entire team, wish to express our deepest condolences and our heartfelt love and support to Kim’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time“, said Megan Moran, director of Cultivate Care Farms, in a Facebook post.
BOLTON, MA
NECN

Abandoned Dog Adopted By WPI Student to Get Prosthetic Leg

A year ago, someone found Cleo on the side of a road in Oklahoma after a driver hit her and took off. She was badly injured, needed surgery and ultimately lost one of her legs. But everything changed for her earlier this year when Jordan Rosenfeld, a biomedical engineering student...
PETS
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
66K+
Followers
44K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy