“When things are hard, take it day by day. If that’s too much, take it hour by hour. If that is too much, take it minute by minute.”. This was a post on the National Alliance on Mental Illness South Dakota’s Facebook page. We know that the holidays can be one of the most stressful times of the year for many…especially for those who have mental health issues or who have lost loved ones. It is so very important that we are taking the time to check on those we love and those we know who may be having struggles.

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 6 HOURS AGO