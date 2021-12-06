ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Can Do: Attracting and keeping employees during the great resignation with Kendall Clifton-Short

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted a decade-long trend of people making changes in their work lives. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, from July...

Fast Company

Use these two best practices if you’re hiring during the Great Resignation

The average person makes nearly 35,000 decisions a day from what to eat for breakfast, to what to wear, what entertainment to consume, what to do at work, and more. Some may opt for the path of least resistance, relying on experiences, emotions, and peers for guidance. But when it comes to recruiting and hiring, the stakes are higher, and the consequences can be much greater than deciding whether to start your day with yogurt or cereal. Business leaders and talent teams must make a more conscious effort and get off autopilot mode when it comes to attracting, engaging, hiring, and advancing talent. Otherwise, biases—whether conscious or unconscious—can creep in and lead to homogeneous hiring that could further contribute to a lack of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workforce.
JOBS
New Haven Register

Top 5 Ways to Attract Quality Hires During the Employee Shortage Crisis

At the time of writing in late 2021, the U.S. has more than 10 million open jobs, a record-setting number. Job vacancies are so high, they surpass the number of unemployed Americans looking for work. In fact, there are over one million more unfilled positions than unemployed people. For companies trying to hire, there’s a lot of competition.
MENTAL HEALTH
businessobserverfl.com

How to turn the Great Resignation into great opportunities

To companies and organizations scrambling to keep up with increased demand, from restaurants to police departments to construction crews, there’s nothing great about the Great Resignation. Coined by Texas A&M Associate Professor of Management Anthony Klotz in May, the Great Resignation — others dubbed it the Big Quit —...
ECONOMY
#Americans
Motley Fool

2 Companies Succeeding During the "Great Resignation"

While some companies are finding it difficult to retain or attract employees during the "Great Resignation," other companies have built a robust culture that continues to draw new talent. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Nov. 5, Fool contributors Vicki Hutchison and Toby Bordelon discuss two such companies.
BUSINESS
NBC Connecticut

‘Great Resignation' Might Not Be As Great As It Was Months Ago

The so-called “great resignation” might no longer be as great, according to new figures from the U.S. Department of Labor. Over the last year or so, many people have left their jobs in search of better opportunities, more pay and a greater sense of fulfillment. For the first...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Is Burnout Driving 'The Great Resignation'?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. There are many reasons why people are choosing...
MARKETS
Jobs
purewow.com

The Great Return of the ‘Boomerang’ Employee

The pandemic has thrown quite a few curveballs at the workforce (the sheer number of women experiencing job loss or quitting voluntarily, for example). But what about folks who leave and then…come back? Welcome to the ‘boomerang’ employee, 2021’s newest, in some ways most predictable, career trend. Here’s everything you need to know.
ECONOMY
InformationWeek

Balancing Productivity & Job Satisfaction During the Great Resignation

The Great Resignation may be casting a shadow over your enterprise’s late-pandemic digital transformation and business acceleration plans as employees look for better opportunities or turn their hobbies into new careers. It’s a trend that may have you looking into employee wellness initiatives and even salary audits and adjustments in an effort to retain your top talent.
ECONOMY
AFP

American workers leaving their jobs in droves, companies struggle to hire

American workers are quitting their jobs by the millions every month taking advantage of new opportunities created by the pandemic recovery, and creating an unprecedented labor shortage for companies. In October, 4.2 million Americans resigned, after 4.4 million in September and 4.3 million in August, according to data from the Labor Department. Meanwhile, new applications for unemployment benefits last week fell to just 184,000, the lowest level since September 1969, the Labor Department said Thursday. There are 11 million job openings, and the number of vacancies is peaking as demand picks up in bars, hotels, restaurants and other service industries.
ECONOMY
eturbonews.com

The Boomerang Approach to the Great Resignation

Dale Carnegie said “Life is a boomerang. What you give, you get.” How can employers use this theory to turn The Great Resignation into an opportunity? One man did just that, and the result was astounding. More than 19 million US workers and counting have quit their jobs...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Lowe's CEO addresses race, inflation and vaccine mandates

Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison personally knows about racism.He grew up in segregated rural Tennessee His father was a sharecropper-turned-insurance salesman and his mother was one of the first in their family to graduate from high school. Both parents taught him and his six siblings to never allow their surroundings to limit their expectations or their vision of what they could be. Today at 55, Ellison stands out as one of only three Black Fortune 500 CEOs bringing with him 35 years of retail experience including as the former CEO of J.C. Penney and various senior operations roles...
BUSINESS
The Atlantic

Three Myths of the Great Resignation

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. The “Great Resignation” remains one of the buzziest economic stories of 2021. But the more people talk about it, the more I wonder whether most people know what they’re talking about. As so often happens with other nifty phrases and neologisms, use of the term and abuse of the term are in equal proportion.
ECONOMY
The Independent

US business advertise near-record 11 million open jobs

U.S. employers posted 11 million open jobs in October, nearly matching a record high reached in July and a sign that companies were confident enough in the economy to expand. A government report Wednesday also showed that the number of people quitting their jobs dropped slightly in October to 4.2 million, from 4.4 million in September, though that is still the third-highest number of monthly resignations on records dating back to 2000. The figures from the Labor Department s Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey, or JOLTS, show that with so many companies chasing relatively few unemployed people, job-seekers...
BUSINESS
Cleveland.com

Average bonuses are skyrocketing as employers struggle to keep workers

Small business owners struggling to keep workers have more than tripled the average size of their bonuses, according to fresh data from payroll services provider Gusto. About 14% of all paychecks on the company’s platform in November included a bonus, up from 11% in 2020. The average size of that bonus was $1,674 in November — up from $552.06 in November 2020.
SMALL BUSINESS
omahanews.net

Americans leaving jobs in almost record levels

Americans are quitting their jobs in near-record numbers, according to the latest data released by the US Department of Labor, with over four million leaving their places of employment in October. Approximately 4.2 million people quit their jobs in the month of October, the third highest number on record to...
BUSINESS

