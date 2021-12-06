ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A high-tech composting startup in Buffalo finds traction

By Dan Miner
bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSashti Balasundaram says WeRadiate will start to build out a bigger team after winning $250,000 in the Grow-NY...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Denver startup Proov raised $9.7M for its reproductive health product

Nick Greenhalgh, Reporter/Colorado Inno associate editor - Denver Business Journal. As a scientist, Amy Beckley was initially inspired by her unexplained infertility. When her doctors were unable to give her a diagnosis, she took matters into her own hands and developed a cheap, hormone-based solution that made her second pregnancy a more smooth process.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Tech#Grow Ny
Boston Globe

Boston weather-tech startup going public in latest SPAC deal

Boston startup Tomorrow.io has built an entirely new system for predicting the weather using data from overlooked sources like wireless phone networks and Internet-connected cars. Now it is planning to go public using one of the hottest techniques on Wall Street. The startup said on Tuesday it plans to merge...
BOSTON, MA
bizjournals

Victress Capital bets big on female-led skincare tech startup

Boston-based Victress Capital, which only funds startups that have at least one woman on their team, has made its largest investment since launching in 2016. The recipient is Droplette, a consumer skincare tech company led by MIT-educated scientist Madhavi Gavini. The Boston company, which has about 45 local employees, on Friday announced a $15.4 million Series B investment co-led by Victress and Spark Capital, with continued participation from Bolt and Amplifyher Ventures.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Philadelphia startup Tribaja, a recruiting platform for diverse tech talent, is expanding

Coming off a win during Lighthouse Labs’ recent virtual demo day, Philadelphia-based Tribaja is opening an office in Richmond, Virginia. Founder and CEO Shannon Morales said she launched Tribaja in 2020 as way to help propel underrepresented communities forward in the tech space. The platform provides career advancement resources and job opportunities at equitable workplaces.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Forbes

Six Lessons In Ten Years At A Tech Startup

In ten years — that included a pandemic — there were a number of lessons learned while leading a startup. Here’s six for finance leaders — and anyone taking on the responsibility of guiding a company forward. There is a true transition from financial planning to the “Wild West” of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Dallas News

One of Dallas’ fastest-growing tech startups, Shiftsmart, raises $95 million

Shiftsmart, a Dallas-based tech startup that connects shift workers with employers, has raised $95 million in a new funding round. Shiftsmart provides workforce management software, allowing employers to tap into a network of more than 600,000 workers seeking shift work, according to the company. It’s one of the largest investment...
DALLAS, TX
Inside Indiana Business

Indy Startups Featured on ‘Tech Companies to Watch’ List

Detroit-based startup and tech community Purpose Jobs features 17 companies on its list of Top Indianapolis Startups to Watch in 2022. Purpose Jobs says the companies were evaluated based on factors such as recent funding, significant employee growth, and product launches. According to Purpose Jobs, the Midwest experienced significant growth...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bizjournals

Freestar acquires UK startup to expand advertising tech offering

Freestar, a Phoenix-based company that makes software for online advertising management, has acquired Triple13, a London startup that works on monetizing mobile web traffic. Freestar announced the purchase on Wednesday, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Freestar and Triple13 both build software platforms that connect publishers putting things on...
BUSINESS
Crain's New York Business

Funding deal values transit-tech startup Via at $3.3B

Lower Manhattan-based Via has raised an additional $130 million in a venture-capital funding deal, giving it a valuation of $3.3 billion. That places the transit-technology firm among the city’s most well-heeled startups. To Continue Reading... Subscribe + get access to New York Now’s yearlong in-depth coverage of the city’s rebound.
MANHATTAN, NY
Forbes

Finding Growth As A Startup

Founder: Early-Stage Business & Product Consultancy — Visualise Solutions. Working with Start-Ups, Scale-Ups and Organizations globally. As a startup, you are faced with the task of finding growth in your company. Many startups go under because they do not have the right growth plan. One of the most important aspects of any startup is its strategy for finding growth. How will investors or customers find your business?
ECONOMY
dailycoffeenews.com

Countertop Coffee Roasting Tech Startup Griin is Now Ansā

Israeli coffee roasting machine technology startup Griin has changed its name to Ansā (styled ansā by the company), the result of a comprehensive rebranding as its machines head closer to market. Ansā has also launched a new website featuring its new logos and design language, while continuing to develop its...
RESTAURANTS
hackernoon.com

Why is the Startup Culture Dominated by Tech?

Innovations and Risks Innovations and risks are the main forces behind any startup vision. They offer founders the right frame of mind -- that with an idea you can reach global influence and growth. This seemed impossible only a few decades ago. The stories that these innovators tell are how we imagine and shape our future. Evgeny Kayumov, a founder of several IT-related companies, has been inspired by the visions many startups share. “The digital world of startups is not limited by a physical location or other such circumstances. This is what inspired me the most. Just a decade ago it was a selected few living and working in this way, but today it’s the majority of Earth’s population is impacted in one way or another by this. Another great thing is the mentality to always be looking for new ways to achieve a certain result. This mentality is encouraged in the startup culture. Adventurism can increase the efficiency of any team.” Usually, startups are initiated with an upfront mission to achieve some ambitious goal like treating illnesses with AI or changing the financial industry with tech. While these targets are challenging and have a great potential for reward, they also come with great risks. This is why startups are all about taking those risks, and inevitably failing on the way. Here, failure is not a punishment but an opportunity to learn and grow. An unshakable belief in what they do, and the stamina to take risks is the key to the success of teams behind the most successful startups. It’s the main factor for why the progress can be achieved in a startup in a short time when is rarely possible in other settings.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Apartment Boom: Why multifamily investors are flocking to Jacksonville

The area is being called the next Phoenix, with an influx of investors and a surge in development. Here's how the sector breaks down. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
REAL ESTATE
wealthmanagement.com

Startup Tops $1 Billion Valuation Finding Labor for Rental Housing

(Bloomberg)—Lessen, a technology company that connects property owners with building contractors, is raising $170 million to keep up with demand from institutional investors pouring into rental housing. The fundraising round, led by Fifth Wall, values the startup at more than $1 billion, giving it unicorn status. The company will use...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy