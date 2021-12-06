Kernville to light up for the holidays with decorating contest

Johnstown city council woman the Rev. Sylvia King meets with The Tribune-Democrat on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. By Todd Berkey tberkey@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Johnstown’s Kernville section with the neighborhood’s Holiday House Decorating Contest underway.

The Rev. Sylvia King, a Johnstown City Council member and coordinator of the contest, said it was started four years ago as a way to bring unity to the community.

“It’s a way to get to know one another a little bit better because sometimes you lose sight of who your neighbors are,” King said. “It really is an opportunity for neighbors to get together to know one another, to get reacquainted with one another and to personify the reason for the season of comfort, joy, love and peace.”

Any house in Kernville is invited to participate in the decorating contest.

Houses need to be decorated by Dec. 17.

“Three judges will be out and about looking at the different homes and picking the winner,” King said. “They’ll be looking for creativity.”

The winner and runner-up will be announced Dec. 18.

“We have a sign that will go in that person’s yard that says they are the Kernville Holiday House Decorating Contest winner,” King said.

Gift baskets and certificates also will be given to the winner and runner-up.

King said they’ve had an excellent response to the decorating contest in years past, with more people choosing to light up their homes.

“Last year with COVID there was a drop off, but I think this year more homes are going to be involved with the decorating process,” she said.

The hope is the contest will increase community involvement year-round.

“That is key, so hopefully this will encourage more people to get involved in the community meetings and become part of the process of revitalizing Kernville,” King said.