An increase in last-mile logistics space has led to booming leasing demand in the small- to mid-size industrial user segment, according to new research from JLL. The most popular size segment for industrial leases in the third quarter was the 10,000 to 49,000 square foot range, with 53.4% of leasing for the quarter coming from users looking for spaces smaller than 100,000 square feet. More than 137.9 million square feet of industrial product was leased in Q3, a new high for the year, according to JLL.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO