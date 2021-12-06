Useful little resource for high-speed Timer 4 on the ATmega32U4

CoolLED has enabled high-speed and affordable imaging with its 8-channel pE-800 Series Illumination Systems and USB controlled TTL trigger boxes. The pE-800 Series Illumination Systems sees LEDs take centre stage as the widefield illumination method of choice. Versatile, simple to use, and backed by CoolLED’s world-renowned support and a generous warranty, the pE-800 Series makes next generation LED illumination accessible to all. Both the pE-800 and pE-800fura feature eight powerful and efficient LEDs for broad spectral coverage and individual channel control. While the pE-800 is ideal for a range of fluorescence microscopy applications by covering fluorophores from DAPI to Cy7 (365-740 nm), the pE-800fura is ideal for scientists researching calcium. Built for Fura-2 and beyond, the pE-800fura is the go-to illuminator for calcium imaging, ratiometric assays, pH imaging and everyday fluorescence from Fura-2 to Cy5 (340-635 nm).
