ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Useful little resource for high-speed Timer 4 on the ATmega32U4

By Steve Bush
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 6 days ago

If you are trying to make sense of high-speed Timer 4 on Microchip’s (Atmel’s) ATmega 32U4, someone called dmm47 has put a useful little resource onto the Arduino forum. At the very minimum, it saves you typing in all the register names, and saves you missing out a register. This is...

www.electronicsweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
howtogeek.com

How to Use Windows 11’s Built-in Pomodoro Timer

Sydney Butler has over 20 years of experience as a freelance PC technician and system builder. He's worked for more than a decade in user education and spends his time explaining technology to professional, educational, and mainstream audiences. His interests include VR, PC, Mac, gaming, 3D printing, consumer electronics, the web, and privacy. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Research Psychology with a focus on Cyberpsychology in particular. Read more...
SOFTWARE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Mikroe rents development hardware on-line for live remote project work

MikroElektronika, the development hardware company behind Click boards and mikroBUS, has put suites of its high-end development boards on-line to offer them as rentable remote hardware – known as ‘hardware as a service’, and in this case called ‘Planet Debug’. This is not simulated hardware, but real hardware on which...
COMPUTERS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Custom Linux allows Raspberry Pi to drive ADI peripherals

Analog Devices has released a Linux operating system based on Raspberry Pi OS for use with Raspberry Pis. Called Kuiper Linux, it incorporates Linux device drivers for ADI products, and supports other hardware including Digilent Zedboard, TerASIC DE10-Nano and Digilent Cora. “The reasoning behind creating this distribution is to minimise...
COMPUTERS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Unusual take on user-interfacing for game controller

Latvian start-up Azeron took a unique approach when creating its Cyborg game controller, adding 24 or 29 programmable keys alongside joystick capability. Fingers get keys below, in front and above them, some get side buttons as well – so four or more buttons each – and the thumb has plenty of things to press and wiggle too. All are within easy reach for anyone prepared to train themselves to use it.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timer#Microchip#Atmel#Atmega#Pro Micro#Pllfrq#Un#Usb#Pwma#Pwmb#Pwmd
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Plug 100A straight into a PCB

Designed to be soldered through holes in a PCB, LF PowerBasket connectors from Wurth are dropped through holes and top-side-soldered to produce high current plug in and out connections using 3mm or 6mm diameter male pins. The sockets can be used one at a time or, due 0.6mm positional tolerance,...
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Gait singles you out pretty well, according to your phone

Smartphones can be 85% accurate in identifying who is carrying them, merely by detecting motion as the person walks around normally, according to the University of Plymouth. This rises to almost 90% if they walk fast. The trial had 44 participants, aged between 18 and 56, each carrying a phone...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Review: Acer’s ConceptD 5 Creative Laptop Holds Its Own

When it comes to the world of professional, creative laptops, the market is a pretty crowded space with offerings from Apple, Dell, and countless others. Yet, over the last few years, Acer has made considerable strides into competing with the big dogs of this area with their Concept series. Their newest release, the ConceptD 5 (which we received for testing), is arguably their best foray into the space thus far, making a significant splash. Acer ConceptD 5: What We Liked You’ll notice right away the ConceptD 5 isn’t quite like other creative notebooks; the sleek matte black coating evokes feelings of a...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Rest assured, however, that once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, you’ll love it and you’ll be so mad that you’re only learning about it now. Among BGR Deals readers, they’re best-sellers anytime they go on sale. And today, there are some wireless borescope camera deals that you should definitely take advantage of. Borescope cameras are basically snake cameras that can see inside of almost...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
ElectronicsWeekly.com

RRAM can be used for energy storage as well as memory says CEA-Leti

CEA-Leti has come up with a way to allow RRAM devices to operate as energy-storage elements as well as memory, depending on the applied bias. In-memory energy is a supplemental feature to in-memory computing which can reduce energy use because RRAM-based batteries are scalable and dynamically allocable, and can be placed next to memory blocks, which are near the processor.
COMPUTERS
Photonics.com

High-speed 8-channel LED Triggering

CoolLED has enabled high-speed and affordable imaging with its 8-channel pE-800 Series Illumination Systems and USB controlled TTL trigger boxes. The pE-800 Series Illumination Systems sees LEDs take centre stage as the widefield illumination method of choice. Versatile, simple to use, and backed by CoolLED’s world-renowned support and a generous warranty, the pE-800 Series makes next generation LED illumination accessible to all. Both the pE-800 and pE-800fura feature eight powerful and efficient LEDs for broad spectral coverage and individual channel control. While the pE-800 is ideal for a range of fluorescence microscopy applications by covering fluorophores from DAPI to Cy7 (365-740 nm), the pE-800fura is ideal for scientists researching calcium. Built for Fura-2 and beyond, the pE-800fura is the go-to illuminator for calcium imaging, ratiometric assays, pH imaging and everyday fluorescence from Fura-2 to Cy5 (340-635 nm).
ELECTRONICS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Ultrasonic camera detects electrical discharge

RS Components is shipping a hand-held ultrasonic-imaging camera from Flir. “Ultrasonic imaging is a relatively new technology that can provide the detection of compressed air discharge or leaks, as well as electrical discharge and condition monitoring in the power generation sector,” according to RS. Called FLIR Si124, it offers built-in...
ELECTRONICS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

150kVA SiC power design is adaptable

Microchip has tied up with power component company Mersen to create a 150kVA silicon carbide three-phase evaluation design. “When power inverter designers can source a proven solution, they can avoid sourcing individual parts and reduce risk through reliability. Designers now have an all-in-one evaluation system,” said Microchip v-p of discretes Leon Gross.
ENGINEERING
ElectronicsWeekly.com

UK made: Register memory IP cuts SoC power for wearables

Sheffield memory design house SureCore is offering intellectual property to cut register file power consumption. Branded MiniMiser, its architecture is based on a customised storage element – rather than on the foundry bit cell – and exploits the company’s SRAM power saving techniques. Multi-port and high-performance variants can be generated.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

A 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a cell phone is $60 for one more day

Camera drones are awesome, but they often have one bad thing in common. And that’s true regardless of whether they’re professional-grade models or quadcopters designed solely for recreational use. In a nutshell, prices can often be quite high. That’s why you should always be on the lookout for the best camera drone deals you can find. High prices are obviously going to be prohibitive to everyone out there who is on a budget. After all, not everyone wants to spend over $100 on a new quadcopter. The good news is that drones have gotten so popular again these days. That means...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

How to increase internet speeds even if you have a slow internet provider

There’s little in life more frustrating than slow internet, especially in the work from home age, so you may find yourself wondering how to increase internet speeds at your house. While some areas of the country wait for fiber lines, others still don’t have access to broadband speeds, leaving few options for faster, more reliable connections.
INTERNET
ElectronicsWeekly.com

A Shameful Celebration

Professor Fujio Masuoka will be amused to read an announcement from Kioxia’s PR people that the company is “kicking off a year-long celebratory campaign at CES next month” to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the invention of flash. Professor Fujio Masuoka will be amused to read an...
BUSINESS
FOX40

‘The internet’s on fire’ as techs race to fix software flaw

BOSTON (AP) — A critical vulnerability in a widely used software tool — one quickly exploited in the online game Minecraft — is rapidly emerging as a major threat to organizations around the world. “The internet’s on fire right now,” said Adam Meyers, senior vice president of intelligence at the cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike. “People are […]
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy