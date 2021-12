Little Mix were visibly emotional after their final televised performance together for a long while on The Graham Norton Show.The band announced they were taking a hiatus from performing and making music just before they recorded their appearance on the BBC chat show on Thursday (2 December).The trio shared the news on social media with a short statement, writing that they would begin the break in 2022, shortly after their next tour ends.“We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix,”...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO