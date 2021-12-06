Video: Love it or hate it; the snow is here in the Northland

(Des Moines, IA) Forecasters say the first significant snowfall of the season is headed toward Iowa and 22 counties across the state’s northern third are under a Winter Storm Watch. Meteorologist Roger Vachalek at the National Weather Service, says moderate-to-heavy snow is possible from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. “There’s about a 40- to 50-percent chance in the northwestern counties of seeing more than six inches of snow but four to five inches is a pretty sure bet,” Vachalek says. “The farther south you get toward the Des Moines metro, there’s about a 50-percent chance of seeing an inch of snow.” Snow has already fallen a couple of times in various parts of the state in recent weeks, but this storm promises to be widespread and could potentially paint all but the Keokuk area in white.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO