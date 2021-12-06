Community event on the impact of gun violence in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Councilwoman Edquina Washington, Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow, and The Movement will hold “A Community Conversation on the Impact of Gun Violence in York” event on Monday, Dec. 6, from 6-7:30 p.m.

The event will be held at Lincoln Charter School, and it will bring together families, community partners, law enforcement, and local and state policy leaders to discuss the impact of community-based violence on families and the necessity for practical solutions to save lives and increase peace.

This community conversation will highlight the stories from those impacted by violence and the need for sustainable solutions, including trauma-informed policy considerations, partnerships, funding, and resources for community and hospital-based violence prevention and intervention programs.

Registration is free and required for attendees. RSVP to ewforyork@gmail.com .

In order to attend this in-person event, guests are required to wear a mask for the duration of the event, regardless of vaccination status. Sanitizer and cleaning supplies will be made available for attendees.

