York, PA

Community event on the impact of gun violence in York City

By Taylor Tosheff
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNcDO_0dFBgV8j00

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Councilwoman Edquina Washington, Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow, and The Movement will hold “A Community Conversation on the Impact of Gun Violence in York” event on Monday, Dec. 6, from 6-7:30 p.m.

The event will be held at Lincoln Charter School, and it will bring together families, community partners, law enforcement, and local and state policy leaders to discuss the impact of community-based violence on families and the necessity for practical solutions to save lives and increase peace.

This community conversation will highlight the stories from those impacted by violence and the need for sustainable solutions, including trauma-informed policy considerations, partnerships, funding, and resources for community and hospital-based violence prevention and intervention programs.

“Not your imagination”: Crime really is rising, although not in York city

Registration is free and required for attendees. RSVP to ewforyork@gmail.com .

In order to attend this in-person event, guests are required to wear a mask for the duration of the event, regardless of vaccination status. Sanitizer and cleaning supplies will be made available for attendees.

abc27 News

New mural painted in downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg has another beautiful mural. This new mural is located on Strawberry Square, Pennsylvania artist Ali Williams created it, a huge heart with the message of spreading love and kindness. Verizon was the one who covered the cost. “We hope that when people see it, they’re inspired to go and do […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Pa. health leader urges vaccination as cases surge

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As cases surge in Pennsylvania, Acting Physician General is pushing more people to get vaccinated. She was at Gettysburg College on Thursday ahead of a vaccine clinic, to promote getting the shots. Eight-year-old Sailor Stenger and her 11-year-old brother Sam Stenger were two of the people who got vaccinated there. “I […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

New York to implement indoor mask mandate for public places

NEW YORK (AP) — Facing a winter surge in COVID-19 infections, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. Hochul said the decision to impose a mask mandate was based on the state’s weekly seven-day case rate, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
