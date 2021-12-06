ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

Planned solar farm to be along Scotland County border

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LRIIi_0dFBgRbp00

HAMLET — The planned solar project which was granted a special use permit by the Richmond County Planning/Zoning Board of Adjustments last month will be along the border between Richmond and Scotland counties, Planning Director Tracy Parris confirmed.

The project will be on a property which Z.V. Pate, LLC has now sold to Pine Gate Renewables, LLC. This property (PIN: 841000252803) is southeast of Hamlet and roughly includes land northeast of Mt. Moriah Church Road, east of S. Grace Chapel Church Road, and south of Old Laurinburg Road, though some portions extend beyond these landmarks. The western edge is the border with Scotland County.

There will also be a “sister site” in Scotland County. Together, these two sites will be able to provide 80,000 homes in the region with clean energy, according to Tom Terrell, a partner with the law firm Fox Rockschild, LLP, who represented Pine Gate and its subsidiary, Juno Solar, LLC, at the Nov. 9 public hearing.

Following the approval by the Planning/Zoning Board of Adjustments, no further county approval is needed for the project to move forward, according to Parris.

The timeline for completion of this project is unclear. Tami von Isakovics, director of Communications and Marketing for Juno Solar, said in an email that they are “still a couple years out from being operational.”

“Richmond and Scotland County residents can know that a much higher percentage of their energy will be coming from clean and renewable sources, but the exact amount is difficult to measure, and it changes daily,” Terrell said. “Because costs of production are spread over Duke Energy’s regulated footprint, identified cost savings are spread across the same footprint. What can be said about costs is that Duke’s production costs will not spike and be passed along to consumers as a result of solar.”

County Manager Bryan Land said in an email last month that the project stands to bring in $65 million of investment to the county, based on an outline of the project he had reviewed.

“Solar projects provide great tax base to our County without placing additional strains on our existing infrastructure,” Land said.

Comments / 0

Related
Galion Inquirer

Solar project planned in Washington Township

IBERIA — Trustees are cautiously optimistic when talking about the 1,150-acre solar project being planned at the far northwest corner of Washington Township north of Iberia in Morrow County. Named “Blossom Solar,” the proposed project is a 144 megawatt photovoltaic electric generation facility, primarily located in Washington Township, with...
IBERIA, OH
Shropshire Star

Solar farm plan for near Telford to be submitted

Plans for a 100-acre solar farm between Telford and Newport will be submitted to the local authority next week, parish councillors have heard. Neil and Susanna Harley are proposing to build the south-facing panels on farmland at their Cheswell Grange Farm, and say the electricity generated could power nearly 6,000 average homes a year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Plans for 130-acre solar farm in South Shropshire

Plans are being drawn up for a 130-acre solar farm in the south Shropshire countryside. The scheme relates to 11 fields at Brick House Farm to the west of Greete, adjacent to the Herefordshire border. If the project comes to fruition, it would be capable of powering around 15,000 homes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamlet, NC
Hamlet, NC
Government
Scotland County, NC
Government
Richmond County, NC
Business
County
Scotland County, NC
Richmond County, NC
Government
County
Richmond County, NC
Hamlet, NC
Business
mountain-topmedia.com

Martin County solar farm moves closer to construction

DEBORD, Ky. — A proposed solar energy farm in Martin County is closer to becoming a reality, with construction now scheduled to begin next year. Industrial solar company Savion is spending nearly a quarter of a billion dollars to build the project on a 1,200-acre former mine site. When complete in 2024, the solar farm will generate up to 200 megawatts — enough to power 33,000 homes.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Solar power farm bringing nearly 300 jobs to Martin County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A solar project is moving forward with plans to locate on a former coal mine in unincorporated Martin County. The Martin County Solar Project includes up to a $231 million investment and creation of 11 full-time Kentucky jobs. WSAZ broke the news of the development in...
HUNTINGTON, WV
mainebiz.biz

Saddleback prepares to build on-mountain solar farm

Saddleback Mountain ski resort, whose overhaul and reopening last year included plans for a solar farm, is preparing to break ground on it. The Rangeley resort said Tuesday it has hired Boston solar developer Nexamp for the construction of a 31-acre community solar farm on the mountain in an effort to reduce energy costs and add new revenue through a long-term lease agreement.
RANGELEY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Solar Farm#Infrastructure#Renewable Energy#Z V Pate#Llc#Pine Gate Renewables#Fox Rockschild#Llp#Juno Solar#Duke Energy
WTHI

Solar panel farms up for discussion in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The main focus of a Wednesday night town hall meeting was solar panel farms potentially coming to Sullivan County. For many community members, this proposal raises some concerns. At the Sullivan County Redevelopment Commission meeting, two main topics were discussed. They were the Hoosier Jack Solar...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Northern Virginia Daily

Planning commission defers vote on solar farm expansion

MOUNT JACKSON — The Mount Jackson Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday night to defer a decision on the proposed 128.6-acre expansion of the OFW solar farm off Turkey Knob Road until its Jan. 3 meeting. The decision came after an about 90-minute joint public hearing with the Town Council...
MOUNT JACKSON, VA
WSB Radio

Amazon says it plans solar farm in Georgia

BURKE COUNTY (AP) — Amazon plans to build a solar farm in east Georgia, its first in the state. The company announced plans Wednesday for a 70 megawatt solar farm in Burke County. Burke County is located south of Augusta. The Georgia location was one of eight Amazon announced, along...
GEORGIA STATE
News Enterprise

Concerns about solar farms voiced

As the sun set Thursday night in Hardin County, several members of the community came to oppose proposed fields of panels using that same sun to collect energy. About 200 people for mostly southern Hardin County filed through an open-house style session at Hardin County Extension Service to collect information from Hardin County Citizens for Responsible Solar, a group opposed to proposed industrial energy projects near Cecilia and Stephensburg.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
weisradio.com

Planned Water Outage Friday Morning Along County Roads 61 and 385

A Planned Water Outage will affect those in the area of Cherokee County Roads 61 and 385 this morning (Friday, December 3rd) between the hours of 8:30 and 10:00. Traffic will not be affected; however, motorists are urged to slow down and exercise caution while workers are in the area making minor repairs.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Western Iowa Today

Residents Push Back Against Plans for Linn County Solar Project

(Cedar Rapids, IA) People living nearby say plans for a Linn County solar project threaten the important agriculture economy. The 750-acre solar farm would be built near Coggon. Witnesses at a Monday public hearing today members of the Linn County Planning and Zoning Commission reasons they oppose the idea. County Commission Griffin Kuntz says the number of acres that would be taken out of production is actually very small. A majority of the commission voted against recommending the project. The Board of Supervisors will make the final decision.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy