Planned solar farm to be along Scotland County border

HAMLET — The planned solar project which was granted a special use permit by the Richmond County Planning/Zoning Board of Adjustments last month will be along the border between Richmond and Scotland counties, Planning Director Tracy Parris confirmed.

The project will be on a property which Z.V. Pate, LLC has now sold to Pine Gate Renewables, LLC. This property (PIN: 841000252803) is southeast of Hamlet and roughly includes land northeast of Mt. Moriah Church Road, east of S. Grace Chapel Church Road, and south of Old Laurinburg Road, though some portions extend beyond these landmarks. The western edge is the border with Scotland County.

There will also be a “sister site” in Scotland County. Together, these two sites will be able to provide 80,000 homes in the region with clean energy, according to Tom Terrell, a partner with the law firm Fox Rockschild, LLP, who represented Pine Gate and its subsidiary, Juno Solar, LLC, at the Nov. 9 public hearing.

Following the approval by the Planning/Zoning Board of Adjustments, no further county approval is needed for the project to move forward, according to Parris.

The timeline for completion of this project is unclear. Tami von Isakovics, director of Communications and Marketing for Juno Solar, said in an email that they are “still a couple years out from being operational.”

“Richmond and Scotland County residents can know that a much higher percentage of their energy will be coming from clean and renewable sources, but the exact amount is difficult to measure, and it changes daily,” Terrell said. “Because costs of production are spread over Duke Energy’s regulated footprint, identified cost savings are spread across the same footprint. What can be said about costs is that Duke’s production costs will not spike and be passed along to consumers as a result of solar.”

County Manager Bryan Land said in an email last month that the project stands to bring in $65 million of investment to the county, based on an outline of the project he had reviewed.

“Solar projects provide great tax base to our County without placing additional strains on our existing infrastructure,” Land said.