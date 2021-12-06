Morning Lubbock crash ends with serious injuries, traffic diversion
LUBBOCK, Texas– A car crash ended with serious injuries Monday morning at Interstate 27 and Marsha Sharp Freeway , according to Lubbock Police.
Authorities said the call came in just after 6:00 a.m. Monday.
LPD told EverythingLubbock.com that one person had life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The original 911 call said the crash happened in the northbound access lanes between a silver passenger car and a maroon SUV, according to police.
Police said the roads were cleared and reopened later Monday morning.
There was not yet word on other injuries.
