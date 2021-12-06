ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Morning Lubbock crash ends with serious injuries, traffic diversion

By Staff |
 6 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas– A car crash ended with serious injuries Monday morning at Interstate 27 and Marsha Sharp Freeway , according to Lubbock Police.

Authorities said the call came in just after 6:00 a.m. Monday.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com that one person had life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The original 911 call said the crash happened in the northbound access lanes between a silver passenger car and a maroon SUV, according to police.

Police said the roads were cleared and reopened later Monday morning.

There was not yet word on other injuries.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

