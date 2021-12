The Chicago Bears have been an NFL rumor mill lately. Sitting at 4-7 in the NFC North division, the Bears are staring at the possibility of their first losing season under head coach Matt Nagy, who finished 12-4 in his first season only to record back-to-back 8-8 records. Nagy, whose job has been rumored to be in danger, might not be the only one in trouble after the season.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO