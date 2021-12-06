Norwalk finishes runners-up at Gibsonburg

GIBSONBURG — The Norwalk High School wrestling team opened the season with two split teams at the Gibsonburg Golden Bear Invitational and the Galion Northmor Classic on Saturday.

At Gibsonburg, the Norwalk “Blue” team finished 4-1 at the team dual tournament, falling to the host Bears in the finals by a 50-30 score. The Truckers opened with a 48-24 win over Perkins, then defeated Eastwood, 57-18, in the second round.

Norwalk then defeated Elmwood’s B team, 69-6, and beat Elmwood’s A-team, 45-29, to reach the finals.

Jesse Cole (132 pounds) and Ryan Rizenthaler (215) each went 5-0 for the Truckers, with Austin Ware (113), Kaleb Ruhl (120), Jackson James (126), Gerardo Diaz (138), Ryan Fox (175) and Gabe Pearce (190) each ending 4-1 on the day.

Cole won by forfeit once, had a 9-3 decision, then added three pins, two of which were in 44 and 46 seconds, respectively. Ritzenthaler had three pins and two forfeit victories.

In the 20-team open Invite field at Northmor, Norwalk’s Brendon Gross was the lone placer, as he took third at 215 with a 4-1 record.

Aidon Gross, Dylan Gross, David Garcia, Sean Bogner and Devon Kolanda each had at least two wins.

“It was a good beginning for our season,” Norwalk head coach Todd Fox said. “Wrestling is a long season and the process is to see improvement day-by-day and at each meet. We our proud of how our guys are advancing.”

S.C.’s Farnsworth wins at Madison

MADISON TWP. — South Central freshman Diton Farnsworth finished 4-0 with four victories by pin on Saturday to win the 113-pound weight class at the Mansfield Madison Tom Ellis Classic.

Also for the Trojans, junior Brandon Smith placed fourth at 175.

“It was a good day for both of these wrestlers,” South Central head coach Ken Johnson said. “Diton spent less than six minutes combined on the mat. We were excited and surprised that he performed so well in his first opportunity as a high school varsity participant. He looked very good in each match.

“It was good to have Brandon back in action after being out almost the entire season last year due to an injury and health reasons,” he added. “He started out a little rusty but showed improvement by the end of the day. As a coaching staff, we are hopeful for a good season for each of these young men. We are also hopeful for other team members to participate and place in the future as well.”