Celebrities

Latest George Clooney Rumor Says He’s Having A Third Baby With Amal

 6 days ago

Are George Clooney and Amal Clooney expecting a baby? One report says the two are getting ready for baby number three. Gossip Cop investigates.

Just about every detail in this story is radically off. The Clooneys never had a rough patch in the first place. Contrary to many, many tabloid stories, George and Amal are happily together. George has always spoken very highly of Amal, so they’re doing great.

The two aren’t leaving Hollywood either. It’s true that George is interested in producing, but that’s been the case for years now. He’s got 44 producer credits to his name, going all the way back to Kilroy in 1999. The urge to produce hasn’t driven him from Hollywood yet, and there’s no sign that he cares to now.

Finally, the Clooneys have made it very clear that they only want two children. As Gossip Cop has pointed out many times before, George has said he’s “done” having kids, while Amal has said they “already had them quite late.” Two is the magic number.

Comments / 10

Mia Farber
6d ago

George...can't stand the company you keep! You used to be one of my favorite actor but the trash you associate with ended it for me!

Reply
2
