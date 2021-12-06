ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Former Congresswoman Melissa Hart enters governor race

By Kdka Radio Morning Show With Larry Richert And Kevin Battle
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - Melissa Hart, a Republican and former U.S. Congresswoman, will join the race to be Pennsylvania's next governor.

"We need to be more practical in what we end up enacting," Hart said during the KDKA Radio Morning Show Monday. "Common sense, really, is going to be my theme."

She is, so far, the only gubernatorial candidate who is a woman. The commonwealth has never had a woman as governor.

Hart served in the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2007, for Pennsylvania's 4th congressional district.

"People who run for office, we need to be more concerned about the community and what we're going to do there, than we are about our next position that we're going to run for or whatever it is," said Hart.

