Spoilers ahead for the series finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, “The Last Light.” Read at your own risk!. The series finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond finally premiered on AMC this past weekend, and it was an emotionally draining ride. While there were some happy endings to be found, there were also some tragic ones. Following the episode's airing, Julia Ormond, who portrayed Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek of the Civic Republic Military, discussed her character’s ending and whether Kublek could have crossed paths with Rick Grimes at some point.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO