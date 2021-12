NEW YORK – Roche announced on Monday that it plans to launch its combo SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A/B rapid antigen test for professional use upon receiving CE marking. The firm said in a statement it plans to launch the test, in partnership with South Korean firm SD Biosensor, in countries accepting the CE mark at the start of January. It also intends to file for Emergency Use Authorization with the US Food and Drug Administration in early 2022.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 6 DAYS AGO